Does E.T. exist? Are the stories about the “Roswell incident” (the supposed recovery of an alien spaceship with the remains of its crew in July 1947) really true after all?

Americans’ heads were spinning this week when they heard the testimony of witnesses before the Oversight Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. There in the sober atmosphere of the Rayburn House Office Building, former military pilots and intelligence officers testified under oath in ways that certainly engendered questions about whether there were vehicles from another galaxy that defied all known laws of physics of which humankind is aware.

Undoubtedly the most startling testimony was provided by David Grusch, a former intelligence officer who was part of the Pentagon’s special task force looking into “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP), which is U.S. government language for UFOs.

Under oath, Mr. Grusch swore that longstanding U.S. government programs possessed materials, including biologics of “nonhuman” origin that had been retrieved from UFO crash sites.

Mr. Grusch then stated that he was informed “of a multidecade U.A.P. crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access.” Ominously, when questioned about whether he had “personal knowledge of people who’ve been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal these (sic) extraterrestrial technology,” responded in the affirmative.

Has our government been concealing from its citizens the fact of extraterrestrial life? It may very well be so.

Immediately the question arises for Christians, “could God have created other life forms in other galaxies?” “If there are alien species in other galaxies, does that disprove the Bible?”

No, it does not disprove or contradict the Bible. Nowhere in the Bible does it say that God created only human beings, angels and all the biological life on this planet.

In fact, it is rather anthropocentric for human beings to assume that we are the focus of God’s creation of earth, that there could not be other galaxies and other creations for purposes known only to God.

The Bible focuses on God’s creation of man (male and female) in His image and the creation of the earth for human habitation. In the Bible, God tells us what He wants us to know and what we need to know as human beings placed in the creation He designed specifically for us.

The fact that God may well have created other universes with other life forms in a “galaxy far away” should not cause even a ripple of doubt in the hearts and minds of Christians.

As human beings, we may find it more than a little uncomfortable that there are other sentient beings (evidently far more advanced scientifically than are we) in our neighboring galaxies. It should not shake the faith of any follower of Jesus.

As believers, we can rest in the blessed assurance that we belong to Jesus and we are eternally secure in His all-encompassing arms.

Rest assured, God is in control!