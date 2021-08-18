Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Before something crazy is about to happen, you're going to look at the person and say, “OK, Don't freak out but,” and it is pretty helpful to say don't freak out rather than don't be afraid because they know something shocking is about to come out. Something like cold water splashed on the soul. Don’t freak out is my version of the most common commandment in the Bible.

“Do not fear” is the most common commandment in the Bible; it appears more than any other commandment in the Bible. God uses this phrase when he asks someone to do something scary or something that they are not used to. He says, “Do not be afraid, Fear not, or Don't be afraid.”



God says:

DON’T FREAK OUT. You’re going to go to war with giants…

DON'T FREAK OUT, but you’re going to cross The Red Sea.

DON’T FREAK OUT, but I'm going to need you to preach the Gospel to your neighbor.

God says effectively, do not be afraid. I think the best way to communicate that in our language is don’t freak out. You don't need to be afraid because God is interested in you. God is involved in your life.

He has numbered the hairs on your head (Matthew 10:30), he knows what will happen tomorrow, and he knows about your past (1 John 3:20). He has a plan for your life that always has to do with NOT freaking out. We have to believe what God says about His Word is true. You do not have to be afraid you don't have to worry.

Fear often leads us into the very thing we're afraid of: You may be able to think about personal examples with your own life because you are afraid or anxious. The anxiety leads you into the thing you were afraid of. It is the reason you lost your job, and that was the very thing you were afraid of the whole time, and it is why your relationship didn't work out or the reason for your divorce.

The thing you were most afraid of, you walked right into it because fear drove you to it. God does not give a spirit of fear. God gives a spirit of power, and love, and a sober mind (2 Timothy 1:7). Our world says something different. Our world is training us to be afraid. When you are afraid, you spend more money. When you're afraid, you tune in.

Think of the news. If I watch the news today, I’m going to hear about a new shooting, a new variant, a new war, a storm, somehow there is corruption, someone has been murdered, and there might even be murder hornets making a comeback. I’m worried about these things that I have no or little control over. So while I’m worried about murder hornets, and storms and wars, I'm neglecting what is in my control.

I'm not paying attention to the spot on my back that I should get checked out. I’m drinking too much. I’m ignoring my blood pressure. I don't make my bed. I put my kids on the back-burner. So as the world trains us to buy their products and worry about these things, we ignore what we can control and how we can do great things for God.

We can pray and trust that it makes a difference, so continue to trust Him.

DON'T FREAK OUT.