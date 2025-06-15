Home Opinion Father's Day without my father

My father, KP Yohannan, went to be with the Lord one year ago. I remember him every single day since then — wishing he was here and wishing we could continue some of the conversations we started. As I've looked back, I've come to realize what a tremendous blessing it was for me to witness how he lived out his faith daily.

One of the most impactful things he modeled for me was how to live a life of integrity. He was the same person at home as he was in public. That consistency is rare, yet it's one of the most powerful ways a parent can love their children. Every day, my father lived out for my sister and me what it meant to genuinely follow God. Growing up in our home, sharing the Gospel wasn't just a job; it was a way of life.

I watched how, as he got older, his pursuit of God didn't fade — it deepened. His heart and passion for those who had not heard about Christ only strengthened. He didn't grow tired of the mission; he grew more consumed by it. And that passion wasn't just in the gifts he gave or the words he spoke — it was in the life he lived, day after day.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

That genuine life is the greatest gift a father can give his children. It's something we can carry with us and then pass on to our own children, which they will then pass down to their children. Loving our kids means making faith tangible and practical for them. It means showing them what it looks like to live with a passion for those living and dying without Christ and a deep love for God.

That means in the everyday moments — in the car, over coffee, during our prayers — that we live a simple, faithful life by loving God and loving others. In this way, our lives glorify God.

When I think about my father, as much as I miss him, as much as I wish he were still here sitting next to me, there's also a peace that carries me forward. The same God who was with him is with me. I now have the privilege of continuing this life of love that my father exemplified.

If there's one thing I wish people would remember about my father, it's this: He would often say to everyone he met, "Add 100 years to your life — where are you, and what matters in light of that reality?" It was his way of challenging us to invest our lives in eternal things, knowing that only what we do for Christ will last.

He would also urge us not to waste our time. He would tell us, "Don't give up so easily." Especially young people — he would plead with them not to wait to serve God. Simplify your life. Use your time. Use your resources. Pray. Give. Go. There's a world out there that still needs to hear about Christ.

And then he'd often ask the question: What are you now going to do about it?

I hope, by God's grace, to lead my own children in the same way my father led me. Not by being perfect — my father wasn't perfect. But by being able to genuinely say to my children, "Follow me as I follow Christ."

A year without my father has taught me how much he's still with me. His voice still echoes. His lessons still guide me. GFA World, the ministry he founded, still moves forward.

With that in mind, I continue walking and asking myself, "What am I going to do about it?"

I want to respond to that question every day of my life. I pray that my own children and all those impacted by my father's life will do the same as well.