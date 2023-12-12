Home Opinion Feminism, LGBT ideology and surrogacy

My wife suffered in labor for 37 hours a few weeks ago. In those hours, like the 42 long weeks of restless symptoms and sleepless nights throughout the pregnancy, what made it all worth it was that she would hold our dear son, uninterrupted, in her arms immediately after he was born.

I can’t imagine what it would have done to her if after knowing Solomon for 42 weeks and struggling to give birth to him for 37 hours — he was ripped away from her forever.

That’s what surrogacy is. It’s a godless practice that creates motherless children.

There are 2 types of surrogacy: traditional surrogacy and gestational surrogacy. Traditional surrogacy is when a woman conceives a child for an intended father through natural insemination (sexual intercourse) or artificial insemination.

Gestational surrogacy is when a woman agrees to carry an embryo conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF) from the intended father’s sperm and the intended mother’s egg.

In both types of surrogacy, whether the surrogate is the gestational carrier or the biological mother, she loses parental rights to the child.

Surrogacy has become a major industry in recent years. In Canada, surrogacy has increased by 400% over the last 10 years. Last year the industry made around $14 billion and it’s projected to make $129 billion by 2032. The average cost of surrogacy is about $150,000. However, most of the money is paid to agencies. Surrogates generally receive between $30,000 to $60,000.

Stripping mothers from their children will harm their spirits and stripping children from their mothers will harm society. Motherlessness can be just as harmful as fatherlessness. What makes fatherlessness so harmful to children isn’t merely the absence of their father — it’s the absence of half of what God has instituted in parenting: a father and a mother.

In other words, God didn’t generally ordain so-called two-parent households. He specifically ordained one husband and one wife fathering and mothering children. Meaning, motherlessness is just as harmful as fatherlessness. Children need their mothers just as much as they need their fathers, if not more.

I’ve never met my father. He abandoned my mom and me before I was born. But at least I wasn’t abandoned by the parent I’ve known since the day God began knitting me in her womb. A mother’s bond with her child is so unique that for the first few years of my life, I didn’t notice I was fatherless.

So as a fatherless man with a heroic mom, it’s unthinkable that children are being taken from their mothers.

Although, it’s more accurate to say are being given away by their mothers. Children are not stolen from surrogates, they are sold by them.

Some people justify surrogacy by suggesting it is morally equivalent to adoption. But that’s insulting to women who selflessly give up their children for adoption. In an adoption, the mother doesn’t get paid. She’s strictly offering the baby a better life. However, in surrogacy, the mother is exchanging the baby for a better paycheque.

It’s impossible to ignore the similarities between surrogacy and abortion. Simply, they are selfish choices that strip children of their most basic rights. If abortion was illegal in America, surrogacy would also probably be illegal.

It’s presumably not a coincidence that the first surrogacy in America happened just 3 years after the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade.

For decades some women have murdered their babies for nothing. It was only a matter of time before other women sold their babies for 30 pieces of silver.

Also, just as abortion is a direct consequence of feminism, surrogacy is an indirect consequence of feminism. Surrogacy is a result of delayed marriages and delayed parenting. After years of postponing motherhood, many Millennial and Gen X single and married women are relying on surrogacy to give them children.

However, surrogacy isn’t just what happens when women choose careers over children. It’s also what happens when men choose men over women. Surrogacy, therefore, is a consequence of both feminism and LGBT ideology.

The reason why surrogacy has become such a lucrative business in America over the last decade is that the Supreme Court legalized so-called gay marriage almost 10 years ago.

Surrogacy is the consequence of feminism and LGBT ideology. Until we reject these godless ideologies, there will be more fatherless and motherless children.

When society rejects what God has ordained for marriage and parenting, it will always lead to disaster.

Originally published at Slow to Write.