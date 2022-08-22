Freedom that leads to destruction

“Go ahead, you deserve your freedom.” “Don’t let them hold you back.” “Just do it.” “You’ll feel so much better about yourself.” “Live the life you were made to live.” “We know best, not your parents.” “You deserve to be loved and accepted just as you are.” “God is holding out on you.”

The parallel is undeniable. As I read more and more reports about teen girls and boys being lied to by counselors, doctors, our political leaders, and those in the transgender cult, I can’t help but think of how it all went down in the Garden of Eden. The Enemy knew who to approach first. Eve, the crown of God’s creation, reminded Satan of the glory he once held in Heaven before pride led to his being cast down to the earth. She was beautiful, radiant, and represented all the wonder and mystery of God which Satan tried to attain himself but no longer could. He hated Eve. He hated how she looked, made in God’s image just like Adam.

An attack on her would be an attack on God’s image so he went for it with the lie which has been repeated for thousands of years and continues to this day … ”Did God really say…?” A question that is whispered in our ears every time we’re tempted. Why did Eve respond? Perhaps she was intrigued by the question or by the Serpent himself. Either way, she began a dialogue with the Enemy of her soul which marred God’s creation from that day forward.

It continues to this day as children, particularly teen girls, in search of meaning and significance for their life stray into a world of lies regarding their body, their sexual identity, and their place in this world. These precious daughters believe the lie that they were made incorrectly, and they need to be “fixed,” but they are sucked into a sinister world that will permanently mar them in every way — biologically, psychologically, and spiritually. Leaders of this cult of destruction are heralds of the original lie, convincing kids that God has held out on them and they deserve to be loved for who they “really” are — a member of the opposite sex.

What is so alluring about this false freedom that leads to destruction? Why is the false promise of freedom so captivating the youth of this generation that some would willingly risk sterilization and permanent damage to their bodies and psyches? Has society so numbed our minds that our kids believe they can’t find happiness unless they try in vain to change their biology?

This is madness and in the school district where I live, Loudoun County, VA., our school counselors performed over 1,000 suicide assessments in the past year. Our kids are lost and numb to the pain of a world gone wrong where our kids believe hope is found in a pill, a synthetic hormone injection, or perhaps even a binder and the sharp cut of a scalpel across her chest, marring her womanhood. How the Enemy must smile.

Adults of this generation have abdicated their God-given role. We’ve lost our way. Just as we wouldn’t throw a child who thinks he is Superman off the roof of a building to see if he can really fly, we also then shouldn’t be “affirming” the desires of a minor to take puberty blockers, opposite sex hormones, and disfiguring gender surgeries because the youth has decided he or she wants to be the opposite sex.

The abuse needs to stop and the perpetrators tried for their crimes against children, and that includes the counselors, the doctors, and the purveyors of this cult who should be prosecuted and held accountable for the damage they’ve caused. Allowing a minor to decide on matters before they have reached the age of consent is not pro-child and is certainly not pro-society. In the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we’re instead promoting destruction, divisiveness, and damage to a generation of kids through the transgender cult’s mind-numbing practice of separating kids from their parents, love-bombing, and other cult-like tactics.

The real victims are the kids who end up with more mental health issues, more suicidal ideation, and more addiction after realizing they’ve been tricked by a culture mob who doesn’t really love them and has participated in the Enemy’s scheme from the beginning to destroy the Imago Dei on earth.

Each time a minor is convinced they must transition to realize true happiness and fulfillment in life, they are believing the lie that they must re-create what God did wrong. We need brave parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches, and community stakeholders to stand up, speak out, and tell the truth.