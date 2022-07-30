The most disturbing documentary I’ve seen in 50 years of ministry

The Public Broadcasting Network (PBS), supported by our tax dollars, shows documentaries that sometimes are very good and sometimes very bad. The Frontline special “Growing Up Trans” initially reached millions when it was broadcast nationwide. Now it’s been viewed by nearly 750,000 people on the internet.



Its propaganda pushes transgenderism under the guise of education. In my entire five decades of vocational ministry, I’ve never seen something so reprehensible.



What's going on?

Currently, we're in the midst of an explosive movement and national debate on transgenderism. Even though the American College of Pediatricians has gone on record labeling this ideology “child abuse,” some woke politicians and “enlightened” medical professionals promise success if we follow their advice.

Their promise of better families and a healthier society is seductive and pernicious. Why? Because it runs counter to God's design for the family.

President Joe Biden recently said, "[M]y entire administration sees you [transgenders] for who are, made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support.” The president conveniently omits the rest of the Bible verse that states, “male and female, He created them” (Gen. 1:27).

We've arrived at a place of moral insanity where our culture is unraveling because we've abandoned God's absolute truth. Simply read Romans 1:18–31 to see the downward spiral of people who “suppress the truth ... become futile in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise they became fools ... dishonor their own bodies … God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not proper.”

This is an accurate description of our rapidly declining society. Demanding open access to bathrooms and showers, 0.06% of the population is supposedly “transgender” now and demands their “rights” as 99.4% of us ask, “What about our and our sons’ and daughters’ privacy and safety rights?”

Because some politicians, parents, and medical personnel are no longer upholding time-honored biblical standards, we’re finding multitudes of moms and dads emotionally manipulated by children who are struggling with their identity and wanting to experiment with what is currently “cool.” And in the name of “non-discrimination” and “inclusion,” politicians, pop culture celebrities, and woke corporations like Disney and Crayola are steering us down a path to destruction.

3 biblically informed insights on deceptive PBS documentary

1. In the past there was a minuscule minority of confused adults who explored “transitioning” their gender, but today we are catering to and celebrating children pondering this possibility.

Conceding there is a minuscule percentage of people with chromosomal disorders, let's keep in mind that children have wild imaginations, are immature, and are extremely impressionable.

When a young girl who is uncomfortable with her body stares at computer images of handsome young guys with flawless bodies and fantasizes about having that type of body image, should it surprise us that her imagination takes her down the path of changing into a boy?

Commenting upon her computer experiences, a confused young girl in the program said, “To me they're real … It's a telepathic thing … It's in my head … I can then walk down the street in this guy world…”

Parents who foolishly allow their children to watch videos unsupervised on YouTube and Tik Tok that encourage transgender lifestyles for children need to wake up! Young trans instructors encouraging onlookers on the “how tos” of hormone injections, voice alteration, and breast removal are dangerous manipulative propagandists.

2. When a 9-year-old boy thinks he’d be happier as a girl and wants to dress up and take on a permanent female identity, parents can’t be passive or supportive. Scripture instructs us, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it” (Prv. 22:6).

In the program, a little boy demanded that his parents and his grandparent call him a different Disney girl character every day to help him transition to being a girl. Bowing down to his royal majesty, every day of the week the adults in his life reinforced his distorted thinking by obeying his command by calling him “Snow White, Tinkerbelle, Cinderella, Ariel” etc.

The mom also succumbed to letting the little boy dress regularly as a girl. Does it surprise you what transpired?

Not long after, mom takes this guy/girl to a therapist at 13 and allows the mixed-up child to begin hormone therapy. This blocks puberty and later mom tells us, “We don't have a choice.”

It is tragic to witness misinformed and misled parents reneging on their God-given role. It's also sad to hear such fatalistic remarks when we serve a living God who transforms lives and can rescue us from deception and destruction.

3. Since most children who suffer from gender dysphoria do not continue in this wayward path, parents must stand strong against politicians and some medical authorities pushing for treatments to solve the problem.

Subjecting boys to chemical castration and girls to hormones blocking periods and puberty is dangerous and mostly irreversible. In Deut. 23:1 God prohibits gender bending and genital removal.

Observing a 13-year-old girl filling out consent forms to release medical personnel from lawsuits involving potential cancer, fertility problems, ovarian cancer, hair loss, mood change, depression, stroke, suicide, and other serious ailments broke my heart. What happens when the child comes to his or her senses and wants to reverse course later in life?

One teenage girl transitioning to a boy acknowledged being “violent” and “punching a hole in the wall.” Mom yielded, but thank God in this case, the dad who appeared to be a spiritual man, would not acquiesce.

The program ended with an example of a transgender support group. Twenty young people sat affirming each other, laughing about their gender reassignment surgery and “new parts.” I paused the program at this point and had to stop and pray because I simply couldn’t go on.

Closing considerations

Jesus Christ soberly warned us about mistreatment of children in Matthew 18:6. He stated, “But whoever misleads one of these little ones who believe in Me, it would be better for him to have a millstone hung about his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”

While I pray for President Biden every day, I, like you, should be grieved by his obsession with the LGBT agenda, especially transgenderism. His appointment of the biological male who tells us he’s now a woman (Rachel Levine) to be his highly visible Assistant Secretary for Health shows where his heart is on promoting the issue.

In a recent letter, Dr. James Dobson communicated his concerns regarding what the Biden administration is doing to destroy the fabric of America. He said, “The worst offender seeking to pervert and harm our kids is not a corporation or a school board. It’s our current president and his administration … Biden and his administrative agencies are determined to push America totally off its moral ledge as they take full aim at dismantling the mental, physical, and spiritual welfare of our children."

Linda Harvey, president of Mission America, says it best: “We must stand against the legitimization of chemical and surgical child abuse, legitimization of chemical and surgical child abuse sanctioned by parents and prescribed by some misguided physicians, and championed by our President, God help us.”

Yes, God help us at this crossroad of our nation’s history.

Larry Tomczak is a best-selling author and cultural commentator with over 40 years of trusted ministry experience. His passion is to bring perspective, analysis and insight from a biblical worldview. He loves people and loves awakening them to today's cultural realities and the responses needed for the bride of Christ—His church—to become influential in all spheres of life once again. He is also a public policy advisor with Liberty Counsel.