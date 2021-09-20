Generation Alpha: The last generation of America?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Generation Alpha, the youngest generation that includes anyone born between 2013 and 2025, is being inundated with indoctrinating lies and may end up dreadfully racist, sexually confused and unpatriotic.

Why would Generation Alpha be racist and divided? Because of Critical Race Theory – the latest repackaged form of Max Horkheimer’s Critical Theory that branches off from Marxism. In short, Critical Theory’s main foundation is laid upon the concept of “Oppressed” and “Oppressor”. Look at James Madison University and its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training. In a nutshell, if a person is a member of a certain identity group, then they are either being oppressed or oppressing others. For example, if a person is heterosexual, male, Christian, has an athletic build, is 35 years old, and/or not physically disabled, then they are oppressors. If a person is homosexual, Hispanic, overweight, has Autism, 24 years old, and/or an atheist, then they are oppressed. School, television, social media, and many other industries are trying to indoctrinate people into judging themselves and others based on identity groups.

Kids starting their journey in this world are now, directly and indirectly, being taught to see themselves and others, not as individuals, but through the lenses of race, sexual orientation, religion, and other arbitrary identity groups. The Left has turned on Dr. Martin Luther King and his ideas on how people should be judged. This is the exact opposite of what Dr. King talked about in his famous "I Have A Dream" speech. He said that people should be judged by their character, and not by their color. But Generation Alpha is being taught that through some form or another they oppress or are oppressed because of skin color and other aspects. This will inevitably lead to racism and division.

How can young Marquis be friends with Dylan when Marquis is told that Dylan is a really bad person, simply due to his skin color? How can Kaylee have a genuine deep relationship with Valeria when Kaylee is so busy apologizing for being white? How can James, who has a learning disability, think his oppressive able-bodied teachers actually care about his success and his well-being? How can personal trainer Savannah be a friend and supporter of her overweight client Angelica, when Angelica is conditioned to see a person with an athletic body as oppressive? All this does is teach people to see all individuals as either friends or foes.

Why will Generation Alpha be confused about gender and sexuality? The Left now attempts to tell society that it is possible to transition genders. The Left says men can get pregnant, can have periods, and can breastfeed. About a decade ago, an article from ABC discussed 58 gender options for Facebook users. President Biden says that there are “at least three” genders. Across the pond, BBC Teach made a film to be used in schools to teach that there are a minimum of 100 genders. There was a 2019 survey by the CDC that looked into the sexual identity of about 11,000 students, and 84% identified as heterosexual, 3% identified as homosexual, 9% identified as bisexual, and 5% weren’t sure.

While those numbers may not seem alarming, here’s more context of the situation. American Enterprise Institute conducted some research and part of it looked at each generation and what percentage of each identified on the LGBT spectrum. 1.3% of Traditionalists, 2% of Baby Boomers, 3.8% of Generation X, 9.1% of Millennials, 15.9% of Generation Z identified on the LGBT spectrum. In one generation, there was a 75% jump in identification on the LGBT spectrum. In less than a century, identification jumped by more than 1000%! What will it be for Generation Alpha? Only time will tell, but if history is a guide, the numbers will only grow exponentially.

How will Generation Alpha be unpatriotic? There are multiple facets to patriotism. From standing up for constitutional rights, not letting them be treaded upon by others or government, being proud of America, respecting the flag, and knowing what the country stands for to name a few. But in the last 18 months alone, we have seen the First Amendment violated with places of worship being told to close, countless burnings of American flags by Americans, an American Olympian disrespecting America at the Olympics, we have seen writers say they feel disturbed or threatened by the American Flag. We have seen a sitting U.S. President banned off prominent social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. We have seen a teacher claim the American flag makes her uncomfortable.

In terms of economic beliefs, over in Britain, it was found that 70% of those in Generation Z and Millennials embrace the idea of socialism. Right here at home, only 42% of Generation Z adults had a favorable view of capitalism and 51% of young people had a favorable view of socialism.

American values and ideals are being torn down and put through the shredder and into the dumpster.

There are so many beautiful things about this great country. To name a couple, America is the leading destination for immigrants. America is the land of opportunity for economic success; this country which is only 4% of the world’s population, is home to 40% of all millionaires.

There is an old proverb that talks about how it takes community to raise children. It takes a community working together for children to understand how people interact, how processes work, how to be successful, and many other life aspects. Proverbs 22:6 explains the importance of raising the next generation correctly. But if a generation is raised incorrectly and corrupted, that community will disintegrate.

Catastrophic problems come about when current generations teach the new generation that their own society is a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad place. The next generation will soon hate their ancestors and the society that they live in. The minds of Generation Alpha Americans are being poisoned by many from older generations. They are being taught to hate this country. They are being told that this country is systemically racist, sexist, bigoted, xenophobic, and just an overall horrible place to be.

A house divided against itself cannot stand. This was said by Jesus Christ and Abraham Lincoln. America cannot and will not stand if we continue to teach future generations to hate and tear down the pillars and foundation that this nation stands upon.