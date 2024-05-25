Home Opinion Germany minimizes the horror of child porn

In an absolutely indefensible, morally reprehensible ruling, Germany has greatly reduced the legal consequences of child pornography. There is no universe in which such a ruling can be justified. The very thought of it is despicable.

As reported on the Feminist website Reduux, “Germany’s Parliament (Bundestag) has received the votes necessary to remove a section of the Criminal Code which made the possession of child sexual abuse materials a felony crime. Once the bill, passed last Thursday, comes into effect, minimum sentences for the possession of child pornography will be reduced, and the offense will be downgraded to a misdemeanor.”

Specifically, “the bill stipulates that ‘possession and acquisition should be punishable with a minimum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment. The offenses regulated in Section 184b of the Criminal Code are therefore classified as misdemeanors and not as crimes.’”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Why on earth would the Parliament make this ruling?

One alleged justification was the protection of “parents and teachers of children who download the content in order to inform law enforcement.”

But why not make that a clear exception? These individuals could simply work together with law enforcement, stating their purposes and asking that their web activity be carefully monitored.

But the bill made no such exception.

Remarkably, the bill argued that the “downgrade to a misdemeanor is also urgently required in order to be able to respond appropriately and with the necessary flexibility to the large proportion of juvenile offenders. Here, too, the perpetrators generally do not act in order to be sexually aroused by the child pornography content, but rather out of a drive typical of the adolescent stage of development, such as naivety, curiosity, thirst for adventure, or the desire to impress.”

But of course. It’s quite typical for adolescents to download kiddie porn. Everyone does it, right?

Sarcasm aside, the bill made no special provision for youthful offenders. The lessening of criminality occurred across the board.

For good reason pedophile activists have celebrated the ruling, even lamenting the fact that “‘no politician in all factions apologized to the thousands upon thousands of those affected who fell victim’ to the 2021 law which had made possession of child sexual abuse materials a felony.”

Yes, the pedophiles deserve an apology.

The leader of these activists, the notorious Dieter Gieseking, has “called for lowering the age of consent to 12 years of age, and said that adult sexual interactions with toddlers would have to be ‘discussed separately.’”

This is utterly sick.

The reality is that child pornography is anything but a victimless crime.

Every frame of every video, every snapshot, every second of every sexual act involves a horrific criminal act against a vulnerable child, often already a victim of human trafficking. And these horrific acts, perpetrated against these children, leave lasting, terribly destructive wounds and scars. The damage is often incalculable.

That’s why, even in the worst prison, child sex offenders are marked by their fellow inmates as being especially evil. And that’s why anything that lessens the stigma of child porn or that minimizes the consequences of indulging in it is morally and legally indefensible.

As reported on the StopItNow website, “The impact of sexual abuse does not end when the abuse ends. Survivors of sexual abuse are at significantly greater risks for severe and chronic mental health issues, including alcoholism, depression, anxiety, PTSD and high risk behaviors.”

How much more is this the case when the child was not simply abused by a neighbor but was actually filmed and exploited while being abused, often repeatedly? How deep do those wounds go?

It is one thing to recognize the terrible struggles endured by someone with unwanted attraction to children. Who can imagine what a nightmare that would be?

It is another thing to minimize the criminality of acting on those perverse urges, let alone give fuel to the fire of pedophile activists.

Madeline Leesman noted on the Townhall website that, “Already in Germany this year, “a 52-year-old male was identified as ‘transgender’ was convicted in Germany for the possession of child sexual abuse materials. Reduxx reported that he told a court that he viewed the material to assist in the development of his ‘gender identity.’ Reportedly, he was given a lenient sentence after a judge accepted his excuse.”

May God awaken the conscience of these misguided German legislators and may He have mercy on the children, bringing them healing and redemption.

Jesus said, “See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that their angels in heaven always see the face of my Father in heaven” (Matthew 18:10).

Be assured that the severity of His judgments has not been minimized in the least.