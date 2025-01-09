Home Opinion Where was God in the Las Vegas, New Orleans truck attacks?

The recent tragic suicide explosion in Las Vegas and the terror attack in New Orleans exposed critical flaws in our national security infrastructure and begs the question: where was God on Jan. 1, 2025?



The answer lies in the truth of Scripture: God was present in the hospitals tending to the wounded, in the homes of those who prayed, and in the hearts of the courageous who acted selflessly in the face of danger. We live in a fallen world and though we will experience suffering and evil, ultimately God is victorious. God is always present, walking alongside humanity through pain and uncertainty.

In the Las Vegas suicide explosion, Matthew Livelsberger, a former Green Beret, shot himself in the head and detonated a Tesla Cybertruck packed with explosives in front of the Trump Hotel. Livelsberger served 18 years in the special forces and several tours of duty in active combat for which he was awarded 5 Bronze stars. He worked on highly classified projects like UAPs (formerly known as UFOs) and drone attacks that led to civilian casualties, which must have also taken a significant toll on his mental state.

Authorities have published his purported "manifesto" detailing his political complaints. Meanwhile, relatives and friends noted that he experienced a traumatic brain injury in 2019, leading to depression, and had marital difficulties, which might have played a role in this unusual event.

We may never know for sure what his motives were, but his suicide explosion is an act of violence driven by ideological and personal issues meant to "influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion." Curiously, the FBI has classified it as a "suicide with explosions," despite the "manifesto" allegedly authored by Livelsberger meeting the legal definition of domestic terrorism.

Meanwhile, the other New Year's deadly attack in New Orleans was clearly an incident of Islamic-motivated terrorism. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran, viciously plowed his car into a crowded New Orleans street filled with young adults with the intent of killing as many people as possible. Jabbar's online activity and social media posts expressing support for ISIS indicate a clear motive for the attack. In a series of videos, he outlined his intent to kill his family first but did not do so because he wanted the media to focus on the "war between the believers and the disbelievers." He had an ISIS flag prominently displayed on his vehicle as he perpetuated this heinous attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others.

The underlying problem

These attacks expose several critical flaws in our national security infrastructure. The initial response to the New Orleans attack was the FBI coming out and saying it was not an act of terrorism. The subsequent revisions in the official narrative highlight a concerning level of incompetence within law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The Defund the Police Movement, which led to substantially decreased funding to high-crime cities along with accusations of racism within the departments, has lowered the standards for admissions into both federal and local law enforcement agencies. The anti-police sentiment has permeated society and strained community relations, which also hampers law enforcement efforts. Police no longer want to engage in activities that can bring about negative media attention or even cause personal criminal or civil liability.

The next major problem we have is misdirected priorities. The Biden administration dramatically shifted the national security focus away from Islamic radicalization and terrorism to "right-wing extremism" and "white supremacy." As a consequence, much of the manpower and intelligence capabilities were diverted to following Jan 6 attendees, parents who attended school board meetings, or what the FBI called "radical Catholics" — none of whom proved to be a credible threat. If you are interested in learning more about those critical changes, I discuss them in great detail in my new book. Couple this with the influx of millions of illegal immigrants, and our law enforcement personnel are utterly overwhelmed by other responsibilities.

To counter the growing threat of domestic terrorism, we must refocus our resources on the most pressing threats to our national security, one of which continues to be radical Islamic terrorism.



Terrorist organizations control two entire countries, the Taliban in Afghanistan and HTS in Syria. They not only control territory; they have billions of dollars in American equipment and weaponry that the US military left behind in failed conflicts. These developments, coupled with the open border policy and the potential for terrorist infiltration, create a volatile environment that demands immediate attention.



In 2015, after several years of dramatic increases in American-born terrorists, the US government was developing robust intervention programs that could identify and interdict cases of radicalization. I know this because I was heavily involved in those efforts. We had a new program in the FBI with the specific goal to intervene before an individual committed a mass casualty attack.



However, once Trump was elected in 2016, the FBI focus shifted almost entirely to "Russia-gate" and then the misguided emphasis on right-wing extremism. The need for such efforts will only become more significant as we feel the effects of a dangerous new landscape in the Muslim world.

Effective counterterrorism measures necessitate rebuilding trust and cooperation between law enforcement and communities, as interventions cannot succeed without community support. Additionally, border security must be enhanced to prevent the entry of terrorists and illicit materials, which only serve to drain our internal resources to fight these threats. Finally, rigorous hiring standards must be maintained by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to ensure the competence and integrity of their personnel.

Tragic events such as the suicide explosion in Las Vegas and terrorist attack in New Orleans often lead humanity to ask profound spiritual questions. From a spiritual perspective, when faced with acts of terror and unexplained catastrophes, people naturally turn to their faith for answers. God grants humanity free will, which allows for both great good and profound evil. The actions of individuals and groups, such as ISIS, highlight the misuse of this divine gift. However, this freedom also enables acts of courage, compassion, and resilience. Through His Word, His Spirit, and His people, God remains a constant source of hope and redemption. "In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world" (John 16:33).