Home News Christian leaders pray for 'spiritual renewal' in US after New Orleans terror attack

Christian leaders prayed for the spiritual condition of the United States Sunday following the terrorist attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans, Louisiana, asking for God to turn the nation's hearts toward Him and to help the country stand against evil.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry hosted a one-hour broadcast titled "Pray for the Nation" to ask for God's protection. The event featured various Christian leaders, including Pastor Carter Conlon, Michele Bachmann, David Goza, Troy Miller and Pastor Art Reyes.

"The only way to protect America from the threats we face, if we want to remain free, is by turning to God and seeking His protection for our nation," Perkins, a leading conservative Christian activist, said. "That requires us to pray and to turn to God."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Fourteen people lost their lives and dozens more were injured after Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street early New Year's morning. Jabbar died later in a shootout with police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the attacker had expressed support for the Islamic State in online videos and had an IS flag on the truck he used during the rampage.

During the Sunday event, Perkins prayed for the victims of the terrorist attack and their families, acknowledging how it has likely made many in the country feel vulnerable.

Perkins, who once served as a Louisiana state representative, also offered a prayer for first responders and law enforcement, as well as politicians, asking for God's help in showing them how to lead in such difficult times.

"So, tonight, we appeal to Heaven," Perkins said. "And we pray, Father, that you would hear our prayers as we gather together in unity."

Pastor Jack Hibbs, the founding pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California, shared Perkins' concerns about an increase in tragic events, which they believe is a result of the "spiritual condition" of the United States.



Perkins and Hibbs offered a prayer for the "spiritual renewal" of the country.



While the pastor believes that God "opened a small door" for the U.S. by allowing President-elect Donald Trump to win over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Hibbs stressed that the Church must lead.



"Lord, we are desperate because we must see you move in our country," Hibbs prayed. "And we know if you move in our country, it presupposes something. It means that you're going to move in our churches first."



"But that presupposes something: It means that you're going to cause your men in the pulpit, and your servants, to catch fire by the Holy Spirit," he continued. "That we would be possessed by the spirit of God to be prophets in these last days…prophets of the word of God."



The pastor prayed for God to "raise up" Christians and spiritual leaders to "speak into our political realm," calling for the church to serve as the "conscience of the state."



"Have mercy on America because we cry out in Jesus' name," Hibbs said. "Amen."

Hibbs agreed with Perkins when he said that Christians should not rely solely on politicians, even if they agree with them, but listen and respond to the Holy Spirit.



"Harmony, unity, love, justice, wisdom, peace, truth," the pastor listed. "None of this is possible unless the church seeks the face of God."



"Politicians do not have the skillset, nor are they called to bring unity," he added.



Hibbs called for 2025 to be a year of prayer and intercession, adding that the Church is the nation's only hope, not Trump or any other politician. He reasoned that God allowed certain people to enter office to allow Christians to "freely petition" the Lord.

"The hour of this year is upon the church," he said.