Home News Christian faith leaders hold ‘Prayer for the Nation’ after NOLA terror attack: ‘Stand against evil’

Christian leaders are holding a one-hour prayer broadcast Sunday evening in response to the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, in which 15 people were killed and several others were injured.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry will lead the broadcast event, titled “Pray for the Nation,” alongside Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, an ordained minister and a former Louisiana state representative who also previously served on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Communities must stand against evil and offer prayers for the nation, say the organizers.

The virtual gathering will begin at 6 p.m. Central time, featuring several other Christian leaders — Pastor Carter Conlon, Pastor Jack Hibbs, Michele Bachmann, David Goza, Troy Miller and Pastor Art Reyes — who will intercede for the victims of the attack and pray for greater security nationwide.

Mike Clark, a chaplain with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, is also scheduled to offer a prayer for those who have been affected by the violence.

In a statement provided to The Christian Post, Landry described the attack as “a tragic reminder of the evil in this world that seeks to steal, kill and destroy.”

Landry said, “We are thankful for the men and women in uniform who protect us; please join us in praying for their safety and their ability to thwart these heinous acts of terror. We also lift up the victims of this attack and their families.”

Perkins said, “America must pray! We need God’s protective hand upon our cities and our nation. Having worked in law enforcement and anti-terrorism, I know the difficulty of confronting an ideology determined to kill and destroy.”

Perkins cited Psalm 127, which Benjamin Franklin quoted at the Constitutional Convention, “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.”

He urged Christians to pray “that our nation turns to the Lord so He may guard our cities and our country.”

On X, Perkins wrote, “The only way to protect America from the threats we face—if we want to remain free—is by seeking God’s hand of protection upon our nation. Join us Sunday as we pray for those impacted by the terror attack in New Orleans and for the nation to stand together against evil as we turn our hearts toward the Lord.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said the attacker, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, acted alone, describing the incident as “an act of terrorism.”

Fourteen pedestrians were killed and dozens more wounded in the midst of New Year’s Eve celebrations as Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck into revelers gathered on Bourbon Street and later opened fire on police after exiting the vehicle.

Investigators told reporters that Jabbar had posted videos expressing support for ISIS and had an ISIS flag on the truck during the rampage.

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Wray of the Counterterrorism Division said Jabbar originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the quote, “War between the believers and the disbelievers,” as noted by Breitbart.