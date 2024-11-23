Home Opinion If we trust God with eternity, why worry about today?

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus presents a powerful challenge to His followers: “Do not worry about your life … Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?” (Matthew 6:25). His words call believers to a radical trust in God, one that transcends the daily affairs of our lives. Yet, many of us struggle to heed His command. We trust God with the saving of our souls, believing He holds the keys to Heaven, but when it comes to our day-to-day concerns, anxiety often takes the wheel.

Why is it that we can trust God for eternity but not for today? This is a question worth exploring because it exposes the depth of our faith. Jesus’ reminder in Matthew 6:26 — “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them” — is an invitation to see God’s faithfulness in creation and trust that He will be no less faithful to us, His children.

Changing the narrative

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

At its heart, worry is a failure to trust God fully. It is a subtle but powerful expression of doubt that whispers, “God might not come through.” When we allow these thoughts to consume us, we enter a cycle of negative self-talk that paralyzes our faith and undermines our confidence in God.

Jesus asks a pointed question in Matthew 6:27: “Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?” The obvious answer is no. Worrying accomplishes nothing. Instead, it robs us of joy and peace.

Much of our anxiety stems from the stories we tell ourselves. Self-talk can be our greatest ally or our worst enemy. The psalmist declared, “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing” (Psalm 23:1). By replacing negative, fear-driven self-talk with affirmations of God’s promises, we align our thoughts with His truth. This act of taking thoughts captive (2 Corinthians 10:5) is a discipline that renews our minds and strengthens our faith.

Consider this: if God has already given us the greatest gift — salvation through Christ — will He not also provide for our daily needs? Romans 8:32 puts it this way: “He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all — how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things?”

Learning to trust

For those new to faith, learning to trust God fully can be a process. Fears and anxieties often stem from not yet understanding the depth of God’s power and love. But even seasoned believers need reminders of God’s faithfulness. Jeremiah 17:7-8 describes the person who trusts in the Lord as a tree planted by water — strong, fruitful and unshaken by drought. This imagery speaks to the resilience that comes from placing our confidence in Almighty God, no matter the circumstances.

If we can trust God with the eternal care of our souls, surely we can trust Him with the temporal needs of our lives. The same God who orchestrates the movement of galaxies and the changing of seasons also sees our daily struggles and cares for our needs.

The power of perspective

Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 6 concludes with this statement: “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:33). Our priorities shape our perspective. When we make God’s Kingdom our primary focus, the concerns of this world fade in comparison.

This doesn’t mean we neglect our responsibilities. Providing for our families, working diligently and planning wisely are all biblical principles. But as Jesus reminds us, these should not become all-consuming passions. A balanced life — rooted in work, rest and relationships — reflects a trust in God’s provision.

Living without worry

To live free of worry is not to live free of challenges. Jesus Himself acknowledged, “Each day has enough trouble of its own” (Matthew 6:34). But by casting our cares on Him, we release the burden of carrying those troubles alone. This act of surrender is not a one-time event but a daily choice to trust God’s sovereignty.

If we believe that we are not here by accident and our Heavenly Father controls the affairs of the whole universe, we know that He also will control the affairs of our lives. He's a loving father, a wise father, a powerful father, a faithful father, a kindhearted father and a mighty father. That's why the Lord Jesus Christ said, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life” (Matthew 6:25).

Faith is not blind optimism. It is a confident assurance in God’s character — a belief that He is good, faithful and able to meet every need. As children of God, we have access to extraordinary promises that cover every aspect of life. These promises are an anchor for our souls, enabling us to stand firm in the face of storms. Instead of being defeated by earthly circumstances, we are called to triumph through faith, knowing that God can make all grace abound to us (2 Corinthians 9:8).

So, the next time worry creeps its way into your mind, remember: if we can trust God with eternity, we can trust Him with today. Let us lay our burdens at His feet, confident that the One who holds the universe also holds our lives.