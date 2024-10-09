Home Opinion Exploiting God’s goodness causes anxiety

Let’s acknowledge the fact that goodness is not a virtue that is identified empirically. Another fact is that humanity possesses an inbred capability to acknowledge the objective good. Whether Christian or not, everyone can enjoy the virtues of goodness. Goodness did not develop by human initiative because it exists objectively and is thus not conditionally based on human approval or disapproval. We should be honest and admit that society functions on the premise that moral objectives are true.

I believe there are consequences for the growing cultural trends that seek to make God irrelevant while exploiting His common grace. Humanity can still lead a productive life but as Augustine famously stated: “You have made us for yourself O Lord and our heart is restless until it rests in you.”

Ever wonder how human beings became in charge of the world? Why isn’t another species running the world? What gave humans the exceptionalism to innovate, self-determine, and operate within a world of unalterable scientific laws? Our intuition reveals that it’s not reasonable to conclude that our dominion came about from primordial chaos and nothingness. Yet human beings will holler, pound the table, distort rationality and logic, and insist that the good things we enjoy come into existence without intended purpose.

A recent poll revealed that “the UK has more atheists than people who believe in God.” The report also noted similar trends in other developed countries. Of course, this doesn’t imply that unbelievers lack a moral compass. A correlation does seem to emerge, however, between increasing secularism and increasing depression. One eight hundred numbers for emotional well-being are now unprecedently commonplace and part of everyday life.

The trend began prior to COVID. In my country, “since 2012, the number of Canadians with major depressive disorder has increased by 62%.” A medical report in 2023 revealed the Burden of depression across Scandinavia, especially in Sweden which is known worldwide for its secularism. Last year, it was also reported that in the U.S. Depression rates reach new high. So while an increasing number of people in developed countries have access to economic opportunities, educational training, and participate in material benefits, there is an increasing crisis of emotional dissatisfaction.

People are enjoying wealth more than any other time in history and so God is deemed irrelevant. It's as if Western society has accepted all of God’s gifts to humankind and fired Him from His rightful place. “You shall remember the Lord your God,” warned the Bible, “for it is he who gives you power to get wealth” (Deut. 8:18). The human ability to create, accumulate, and enjoy wealth is not an ideal that arose from solid matter. We can thank God for how the enjoyment of wealth has developed. As the Bible says, “everyone should eat and drink and take pleasure in all his toil — this is God’s gift to man” (Eccl. 3:13).

Nevertheless, I can hear the fists of skeptics pounding the table and exclaiming that if God is so good why is there global poverty? Let’s remove our emotions from the conversation and discuss with reason. A leading expert in economic development placed a monetary amount on ending global poverty. His report concluded, “that the cost to end poverty is $175 billion per year for 20 years.” The Forbes list of billionaires for 2024 says, “There are now more billionaires than ever: 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021. They’re richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in the aggregate.” I wouldn’t be surprised if there are those on the list who are vying to become the world’s first trillionaire.

We can reason that if roughly 25% of this net worth were allocated to developing solutions for global poverty, the plight would be resolved. That percentage would diminish significantly if the Hollywood elites, Fortune 500 companies, and rich nations would also contribute. The obligation would be even further reduced if nations spent less on weapons of war and allotted those savings towards initiatives that contribute to ending global poverty. God has blessed humankind and entrusted it with taking care of the world. Fallen human nature and its selfishness are the cause of global poverty and not God.

I continue to hear pounding on the table and accusations that God is still responsible for humanity’s angst by allowing pain and suffering. Our exploitation of the earth has also contributed to health problems. For example, a recent article in National Geographic asked, “Have you ever wondered where your trash ends up after it’s picked up by a garbage truck?” It explained that “landfills are still dangerous to the environment and human health.” In addition, there are so many diseases and natural disasters caused by manifold pollutants that result from the irresponsibility and greed of human beings. We have exploited God’s goodness and created many problems in the world. This beautiful planet and its resources were for our enjoyment as we were supposed to collaborate with God.

There is no escape from the tragic conditions caused by the human exploitation of God’s goodness. We all know that the rich are going to get richer, and global poverty is not going away. As Jesus said, “For you always have the poor with you, and whenever you want, you can do good for them” (Mark 14:7). We also know that global calamities are inevitable as humankind cannot help but exploit and engage in reckless behavior. Such actions will continue to increase anxiety.

So where do we go from here? Thankfully, God is merciful. He has given us a second chance. The message of Jesus is not institutional. It’s personal. The grace of God is intended to abide in human beings and not anywhere else. A personal relationship with God begins one person at a time. You should repent, make peace with God, and receive strength to make a difference in the world. You will discover a peace that is priceless. As Jesus promised, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27).