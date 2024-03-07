Home Opinion I’m in YouTube jail for exposing secularism consequences on schools

This past weekend, YouTube put me in YouTube jail for seven days after I posted a viral video of students at a high school in Oklahoma licking peanut butter from each other's feet. The stomach-churning images of young teenagers at Deer Creek High School in Edmond crawling on the ground in such a degrading fashion is upsetting on so many levels. Perhaps the most obvious is the report that whomever the responsible parties are who came up with this debauchery idea, used charity as the reason to dupe these young impressionable minds to degrade themselves.

Evidently, students were encouraged to pay to attend "an assembly called the 'Clash of Classes,' [and] [t]he event was held to raise money for Not Your Average Joe, a coffee shop in Oklahoma City that employs people with physical or mental disabilities. Which means this was a case where emotional guilt was used as a manipulative tool on these kids.

Clearly, this is a sign of the times. For decades, secularists have been targeting American kids. The substantial downfall began when the liberal left fought and succeeded to remove prayer out of our public schools (Vitale. Engel v. Vitale, 370 U.S. 421 (1962)). (And surely it is no coincidence that shortly thereafter they then got abortion nationally legalized (Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113)). Christianity establishes and reminds us all of our human worth; that we are divinely made in the image of the most Holy God. We are not animals. Yet acting like animals is precisely what these students were asked and directed to do.

The problem is that they have been so brainwashed by a secular system that is anti-the Bible (i.e., boys should be feminine and girls should be masculine, drag queen story hour, pornographic curriculum, etc...), that the students seen in this video and any others who participated clearly do not understand their own self-worth — because if they did, then they would have resisted.

And here's the real clincher: YouTube gatekeepers bear responsibility for defending and promoting liberal secularism that has led to our society-ills, as seen in this video. Conservatives like me are fighting to clean up and safeguard our school children. Yet, when I get censored and YouTube shuts down my account, it is an attempt to hinder me. And make no mistake, this is the intent. YouTube’s discrimination against conservatives is well-documented. In 2021, Senator Marco Rubio addressed many such examples in a letter to YouTube Chief Executive Officer.

In a warning notice, YouTube informed me that its reason for pulling down this high school video — which has now been widely circulated by other media outlets — is because it is too provocative and should not be publicly viewed. This is really no different than the same hostility I encounter from liberal school board officials when I attend public meetings and speak out in defense of school children. When I read back the very foul and disgusting books they themselves approve to be read to innocent minds, they call on law enforcement to shut me down so that the public cannot hear or be aware of their actions, which only provides further proof of how secular liberals know they must work in secret.

In spite of YouTube’s efforts to sequester this shocking video, the good news is that it is too late, and parents who saw it are rightfully upset and now an investigation is supposedly underway. Hopefully, the spark of parent awareness will continue to grow across our Nation and we can reverse the hostile attacks on American children and families.

I will certainly continue to fight for our kids.

