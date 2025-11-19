Home Opinion In 2026, life is still uncertain and scary. How do we find peace?

Uncertainty has become a constant companion lately. The economy is shifting. The workforce keeps changing. Customer spending habits seem unpredictable. Tariffs and new regulations keep shaking the ground beneath us. Every headline feels like another reminder that the world is unstable. What will 2026 hold? No one knows, really. Leading teams, businesses and families, it can feel like walking a tightrope, trying to make confident decisions when the future feels foggy.

As Christian leaders, though, we are called to something different. We’re called to lead with peace in the middle of the storm, to wade into the uncertainty, not with fear, but with faith. We’re called to lead with a calm confidence that doesn’t come from our own strength or the circumstances around us … but from the God who never changes.

That’s what true leadership looks like. It’s not pretending the uncertainty isn’t there. It’s standing in it, anchored in the unshakable truth that God is still in control. In the Old Testament, God gives Jeremiah a powerful reminder:

“I am the LORD, the God of all mankind. Is anything too hard for me?” (Jeremiah 32:27 NIV).

Those words echo into our world today. When the markets fluctuate, customers pull back, and it feels like everything’s shifting under our feet, God is whispering the same thing: Nothing is too hard for Me. Our confidence as Christian leaders can’t come from things that move: the economy, revenue or trends. It has to come from the One who doesn’t move.

The New Testament gives us a clear picture of that through Peter’s story:

“Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, ‘Lord, save me!’” (Matthew 14:29–30 NIV).

As long as Peter kept his eyes on Jesus, he walked confidently above the waves. But the moment his focus shifted to the wind and storm, fear set in, and he began to sink. That’s us, isn’t it? When our eyes are fixed on Christ, we can walk through challenges with strength and peace. When we fixate on the headlines, the numbers or the unknowns, we start to feel ourselves going under.

Here’s the good news. When Peter began to sink, he cried out, “Lord, save me!” and Jesus immediately reached out His hand. That’s the confidence we get to walk in, not confidence in ourselves, but confidence in the God who lifts us up when we start to fall.

As Christian leaders, our job isn’t to control every outcome. It’s to stay faithful in the middle of uncertainty, and to trust that God is doing something bigger than we can see. Yes, we need to pay attention to the economy. Yes, we should stay aware of workforce trends and customer needs. But our confidence doesn’t come from the data or the forecasts. It comes from knowing that the same God who called Peter to step out of the boat is the same God walking beside us today.

We’re simply stewards of these businesses we’re in. He’s still in charge, and He hasn’t changed. He’s still Lord over the wind and the waves, and if we can rest in that, some of the pressure to “make things happen” starts to subside. The uncertainty starts to feel just a little less uncertain. Confidence starts to rise because it’s not on our shoulders. It’s on His, and He’s got us.

So, if and when things feel unstable, remember this: Keep your eyes on Christ. Keep leading with faith. Keep trusting the One who never wavers. You don’t have to have all the answers. You just have to keep your focus on the One who does. That’s how we lead with confidence in uncertain times.