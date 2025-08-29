Home Opinion Inflation is still killing me. Can God help me?

Dear Chuck,

We are struggling to give and save right now. We have low debt, but inflation has reduced our financial margin, and our stress is high. What can we do?

High Financial Stress

Dear High Financial Stress,

Inflation is considered the “invisible tax.” Money seems to simply be disappearing. This has caused you and so many others to live on the edge of a financial cliff, feeling vulnerable and hopeless. Oftentimes, we need new ideas to recover from the lack we are experiencing. While there are many practical tips I have written about over the years, today, I want to focus on a story in Luke 5. Christ’s miraculous provision has financial lessons that I hope will encourage you as much as it has me.

Jesus shows His power to provide

“And when he had finished speaking, he said to Simon, ‘Put out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch.’ And Simon answered, ‘Master, we toiled all night and took nothing! But at your word I will let down the nets.’ And when they had done this, they enclosed a large number of fish, and their nets were breaking. They signaled to their partners in the other boat to come and help them. And they came and filled both the boats, so that they began to sink. But when Simon Peter saw it, he fell down at Jesus's knees, saying, ‘Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord. ’For he and all who were with him were astonished at the catch of fish that they had taken, and so also were James and John, sons of Zebedee, who were partners with Simon. And Jesus said to Simon, ‘Do not be afraid; from now on you will be catching men.’ And when they had brought their boats to land, they left everything and followed him” (Luke 5:4–11 ESV).

The financial lessons

Faith-fueled effort.

Obedience to divine instruction.

Trusting God’s timing.

Unexpected abundance.

Faith-fueled effort

Peter initially expressed doubt but ultimately obeyed. Jesus’s instructions seemed illogical and a waste of time and energy. He was tired after working all night. But, out of respect, Peter did what Jesus said.

Even though human reasoning seems more logical, obedience can lead to unexpected blessings.

Obedience to divine instruction

Peter’s obedience resulted in a massive catch. Following the Lord, though His ways are not our ways, can lead to breakthroughs and abundance. Aligning our decisions and plans with God’s financial principles requires a step of faith that ultimately leads to unexpected blessings and provision. God intimately knows our situations and lovingly asks us to trust Him.

“Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the test, says the Lord of hosts, if I will not open the windows of Heaven for you and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need” (Malachi 3:10 ESV).

Israel had strayed from the Lord’s statutes. Speaking through the prophet Malachi, God told them to test Him. That would require a step of faith. That’s very uncomfortable, illogical, and even counter to all worldly wisdom, but God shows Himself strong when we obey.

Trusting God’s timing

The disciples had fished all night without success. Jesus’s instruction to try again demonstrates that His timing is often different from our own. We can trust Him, even when things don’t go as we might have planned. His ways are perfect — beyond our comprehension.

Unexpected abundance

The magnitude of the catch shows that God can provide in unexpected ways that sometimes exceed our expectations. The men could not have achieved this through their own efforts. Yet God is not limited in what He is capable of doing. Trust Him, even when you doubt, fail, or fear.

Applications for financial fear and stress

Faithful stewardship is rooted in obedience. It’s the key to experiencing financial freedom. Peter obeyed Jesus, though it seemed unreasonable. The result? The largest catch any of the disciples had probably ever witnessed. Rather than being led by emotions or human rationale, do what God says — whether it makes sense or not. Then, look forward with great anticipation to the way He will work things together for your good and His glory. We are not promised prosperity, but He said he would supply our needs.

Jesus demonstrated His divinity through a mass of fish. This motivated Peter and the others to leave their nets and follow Him. We may not change our careers when God moves in mysterious ways, but it should cause us to pause, question, and reset our priorities. Jesus’s divine power sheds light on our limited faith. Confession and repentance will draw us into a deeper relationship with God and others. Through it, we discover that living with purpose transcends material wealth.

I’d like to invite you to join a free Crown Bible study on the YouVersion app. We have several devotionals regarding money and stewardship that can provide wisdom and encouragement by bringing God’s Word into your daily life.