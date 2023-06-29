Is 'Jesus is just a crutch' a good objection to Christianity?

Over the years, one of the most common objections I have heard against Christianity is this, “Jesus is just a crutch.” Years ago, when I heard that, I didn’t know how to respond to it. I remember thinking, “That person needs an excuse to not be a Christ follower.” I wasn’t far off.

Now that I know more about reasons why people object to Christianity, I understand that objection better and realize that it probably has something to do with the reasons why people doubt Christianity as I wrote about in a former article.

Two things to know about that objection

1. That person has probably either been hurt by another person or the church. He or she are disappointed in, or angry at God, or they are engaging in some kind of sin, and don’t want God to exist, or Christianity to be true.

2. Claiming that Jesus is a crutch is not an argument, but only an assertion, and a subjective one at that. There has been no argument offered as to why Jesus does not exist, or why Christianity is not true, as they imply by their comment. Therefore, why should anyone believe that claim? That claim does not address the subject. A true argument contains premises that must be true, in order to lead to a logical conclusion. Many times, people will simply parrot what they have heard others say without thinking about why they really buy into an idea. Or, if they don’t have an argument to back up their conclusion, they only make an assertion. Sometimes that assertion comes out as an ad hominem attack against one’s character. The bottom line is that no evidence has been offered to convince one to believe their assertion.

How can one respond?

This particular assertion is an interesting one because it implies that a crutch is a bad thing. But it is not. Think of this — when a person needs crutches, it’s because they either have a broken leg, foot, ankle, a torn ligament or they are recovering from some surgery. In any case, they are broken. A crutch is a good thing. It helps to hold them up.

Everyone has a crutch of some kind. For some, it may be alcohol, drugs, sex, fame, influence, power, a relationship, money or something else. If that crutch is taken away, they are in trouble. Those kinds of crutches are expendable, temporary, can lead to sin, addiction, lost jobs or ruined marriages and lives, sometimes death, and they are only good in the physical world. But everyone has a crutch.

We are broken without Christ. The real question here is this: In times of trouble, can your crutch hold you? I have a crutch that can never be taken away from me no matter what my circumstances. My crutch is not of this world. It is strong, faithful, always available and eternal. My crutch holds up my soul. Can yours? If not, what’s your crutch?