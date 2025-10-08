Home Opinion Is 'once saved always saved' a biblical teaching?

Editors’ note: The Christian Post Opinion Page has published two countering views on Calvinism. To read the opposing view in the piece titled “No, dear Christian — you cannot lose your salvation. Ever,” click here.



There are many who strongly believe in a doctrine often referred to as “once saved, always saved” (OSAS), or “eternal security” or “perseverance/preservation of the saints.”



Proponents of this doctrine believe that once a person with a sincere heart truly confesses Jesus as Lord and Savior, he is guaranteed Heaven. They believe that from that moment on, God will hold onto that believer and nothing — not even the person's own free will — can cause him to forfeit his eternal standing with God.

While I believe that it is entirely possible to be confident of one's future salvation (i.e., can you think of anything that could sway you from your faith in God? No? Me either.), the question is, what does the Bible teach?

The good news

Let's start with a few things that we can be absolutely sure of: God is good; God is faithful; God is for us; God wants us to succeed, and he actively helps us to achieve a spiritual victory — that is, to get to Heaven (Acts 17:26-27). And God has guaranteed that there is an inheritance for those who stand firm in their faith in Jesus. Nearly every Christian will agree that abiding faith is the requirement to obtain that inheritance.

Warnings and exhortations

Let me point out that if the doctrine of eternal security is true — that is, the belief that a true Christian cannot lose his/her salvation — the apostle Paul seemed to be unaware of it. In his letter to the saints in Thessalonica, he refers to them as “loved” and “chosen” by God. We’re told that they received the Gospel with full conviction, with power and with joy (1 Thes 1:4-6). Yet, a few paragraphs later, Paul shares his concern that “the tempter had tempted them” and that his “labor was in vain” (1 Thes 3:5).

Additionally, Paul was astonished that the believers in Galatia were “so quickly deserting the one who called [them]” (Gal 1:6). In exasperation Paul asks, “What has become of your blessedness?” (Gal 4:15). And he warns Timothy that “in later times, some will depart from the faith” (1 Tim 4:1).

The other New Testament writers also warn believers against “drifting” from the Gospel and “neglecting such a great salvation” (Heb 2:1-3). Many early church leaders expressed sincere concern for the falling away (apostasy) of Christians, exhorting them to “strive” and to “hold fast” and to “stand firm” as they endure the trials and persecutions they were facing.

In his book, Life in the Son, Robert Shank asserts, “Completely absurd is the assumption that men are to be sincerely persuaded that apostasy is impossible, and at the same time, sincerely alarmed at the warnings.”

But what about...?

So, what about verses like Eph 1:13-14 and Phil 1:6? Don't they tell us that salvation is assured upon coming to faith in Jesus? Let's take a look.

Ephesians 1:13-14: “In him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the Gospel of your salvation, and believed in him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory.”

Doesn't this beautiful passage say that, upon belief in Jesus, Christians are “sealed” — that is, they have a guarantee of Heaven?

First, “sealed” is better translated (as in the NIV), “marked with a seal.” It is a reference to the soft wax into which people in authority would press their signet ring, ensuring the authoritative source of a document or missive. In this case, the Holy Spirit is simply the proof that what they were experiencing was from God.

Then, Paul further adds that the Holy Spirit is also the down payment, the “earnest,” that ensures God will follow through with his promised inheritance. In other words, the Holy Spirit is the guarantee of God's faithfulness, not ours. Abiding in faith is up to us.

Philippians 1:6: “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”

Doesn't this verse say that God will ensure our sanctification?

In light of many other texts, this is not a reference to individual salvation. The work that God will bring to completion is the work he began in the early churches, not a promise of the sanctification of any individual. Note that the “you” in this verse is plural (“he who began a good work in you all (the early churches) will bring it to completion...”). Again, this is a reference to the faithfulness of God.

Interestingly, in the same letter, the apostle Paul expresses his own tenuous stature with regard to salvation and his need to “press on” — that is, to persevere in faith. In the third chapter, Paul says that he will do whatever it takes to obtain the resurrection from the dead. Then goes on to say, “not that I have already obtained it or am already perfect, but I press on to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own” (Philippians 3:11-12).

Final thought

In the end, the only real danger of believing in eternal security (OSAS) is the temptation to take our salvation for granted; that is, to presume upon God's grace. The apostle Paul trusted in the faithfulness of God, never taking his own standing for granted, and neither should we.

If you believe that God has given you assurance that you will never be lost to him, I would never deny your personal conviction or dispute the work of the Spirit in your heart. I fully acknowledge that God works in each person uniquely. Yet, since abiding faith is the only guarantee of obtaining heaven, this should prompt us all to strive to “work out our own salvation” by ensuring that our faith is unshakable.