Is the global population of Christians really increasing?

Projections indicate that the population of Christians is increasing so much that it will balloon to over 3 billion worldwide by 2050. This should be thoroughly investigated since the reality on the ground seems to be different.

The Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary reported that global Christianity is experiencing remarkable growth, defying expectations and surpassing population rates. According to its report:

"The growth of Christianity is particularly pronounced in the global south, with Africa and Asia emerging as the fastest-growing regions. Africa, in particular, has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from having less than 10 million Christians at the turn of the 20th century to now being home to 734 million Christians, growing at a rate of 2.64%. By 2050, Africa is projected to host more Christians than Asia and Latin America combined."

I don’t know how this projection will become a reality, but while we get excited about this projected increase, we really need to take note of the fact that not all who claim to be Christians are indeed Christians. It’s in Antioch where the first Christians received their name (Acts 11:26). They were called Christians because people noticed that their characters showed that they were followers of Christ. Are we all just called “Christians” because we claim that we are? An honest answer to this question will help us have accurate data on the population of Christians globally.

I am so worried about what is happening in my country — Nigeria — and that is why I am confused and skeptical. This is trying times for Christendom worldwide and more so in the southern part of Nigeria. In the southeastern part of Nigeria, currently, the fastest-growing religion is idolatry. Idolatry is now on the upswing. Many of these idol worshipers are surprisingly attending churches and influencing minds everywhere.

Why Christians are abandoning Christianity for idolatry or combining Christ with idols is beyond me. We need to remind ourselves of our responsibilities regarding the mandate of the Great Commission. How many of our church members are still real believers? Are there some that have gone down the road of apostasy? How do we recover some lost sheep?

The gospel of financial transaction in our churches has overwhelmed the Gospel of life transformation. I tried to get in touch with some young men who left Christianity for idolatry to know why they left. They bluntly told me that in their mind the Church is a business, and they are tired of the manipulations and the fraud going on. This is the bitter truth, and if nothing is done, the current trend of apostasy will continue.

Nigeria is the most populous nation in Africa and if Christians are being depopulated here on a daily basis, how realistic is the aforementioned projection of Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary? Instead of waiting to see population growth among Christians in Africa, missionaries should be sent to re-evangelize Nigeria.

We need urgent help! In northern Nigeria, Christians are being slaughtered to ensure that no one dares mention Christ. In the southern part, the prosperity gospel is chasing Christians into the hands of idols. This is a serious call to duty. The population of Christians in Nigeria is going down alarmingly. Please come to our aid!