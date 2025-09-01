Home Opinion It’s time for Christians to reclaim the biblical meaning of Labor Day

It’s time for Christians everywhere to reclaim the biblical meaning of Labor Day.

Ask the average man or woman today how Labor Day started, and they’ll probably point to the labor movement. After all, Labor Day was first observed in 1882 in New York City under the auspices of the Central Labor Union. It became a federal holiday in 1894, following national labor protests and the Pullman Strike.

Underpinning that union activism, however, was the biblical notion that workers deserve honor, dignity, and respect. Labor Day, properly conceived, is far more than a secular civic holiday. Click open your Bible app, search for labor, and you’ll see a parade of deeply held biblical truths.

Christians affirm that each individual is called by God to work, that their labor honors God and is deserving of dignity and fair treatment, and that it is good to take a Sabbath Day break from all their labors.

Indeed, in Matthew 11:28-30, Jesus offers a blanket invitation – a Labor Day rest that lasts forever! “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden,” Christ declares, “and I will give you rest.”

In today’s culture, however, it appears we’ve conveniently sidelined the biblical roots of Labor Day. Instead, we focus on more mundane activities like booking an Airbnb at the beach, beating the holiday rush, and firing up the grill for some juicy burgers.

All that’s fine — good even.

We ought to relax, enjoy the weekend, and take breaks to rest and recharge. But maybe, just maybe, we could also give thanks for the role churches and ministries have historically played in protecting the right of all hard-working Americans to enjoy the fruits of their labors.

After all, there’s a reason it’s called the “Protestant work ethic.” Work is part of God’s perfect design.

As but one example, Genesis 2:15 tells us God did not settle Adam in the Garden of Eden to relax in the lap of luxury, but rather “to cultivate and keep it.” Translation: God gave Adam a job!

And let’s not forget the crucial contributions of Catholics, either. The 1891 encyclical by Pope Leo XIII, Rerum Novarum, is widely credited with supporting the idea of honoring the universal dignity of workers.

But there’s another reason to honor every American who rolls up their sleeves to earn a paycheck. It is these contributions that are the wellspring of our national prosperity. Ephesians 4:28 instructs us to work so we “may have something to share with anyone in need.” Work allows us to prosper, which enables us to be generous.

That is why it is so important to take the opportunity Labor Day offers to spotlight how the work we each perform contributes to the common good.

“No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said these words, and they are just as true now as they were then.

Perhaps nowhere is this more clearly lived out than in the lives of small business owners, who serve as the engine of economic growth and prosperity. God-honoring businesses bless their communities and contribute to developing a healthy, flourishing business sector.

Yet despite this biblical background, the Church has historically overlooked Labor Day as a secular holiday. But what if we changed that? What if we reclaimed a robust understanding of the biblical idea of work?

So, whether you’re a teacher, farmer, doctor, lawyer, waitress, electrician, librarian, business owner, carpenter, or the faithful doorman who dutifully scans your receipt on your way out of the local big box store, please know how grateful we are.

Rest assured that someone, somewhere, is on their knees and praying their heart out, thanking God for the blessing you are to our community. So, enjoy this holiday, knowing that you are deeply loved and appreciated by God and this country.