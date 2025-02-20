Home Opinion It's time to revive the black American family

I have recently published an article encouraging black Americans to join our organization in a Declaration for Revival and Restoration. This initiative seeks to transcend political affiliations and ignite black Americans to a back-to-basics movement — one that honors our ancestors, rebuilds a functional black culture, and restores hope and pride for future generations.

The timing is relevant because next month, March 2025, marks the 60th anniversary of Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s Report: “The Negro Family: The Case for National Action,” commonly known as the Moynihan Report. In this groundbreaking analysis, Daniel Patrick Moynihan warned that high nonmarital birth rates among black Americans — 24% in 1965 — were contributing to a matriarchal society that weakened the role of black men. He cautioned that social welfare programs would further erode family structures, leading to diminished male authority, an abdication of responsibilities as husbands and fathers, and a cycle of generational dysfunction.

At the time, Moynihan was widely dismissed as a racist intellectual, and his report was ignored by many black leaders and broader society.

Unfortunately, his predictions not only materialized, they have far exceeded what anyone could have imagined. Today, instead of 24% of black children being raised in single-parent households, the inverse is true: only about 24% of black families have two parents in the home. This stark reversal has left black culture struggling — functionally, morally, and financially.

A study from the University of Michigan further highlights the crisis: 59% of African American mothers have children with different fathers, the highest rate among all ethnic groups. The researcher behind the study noted that “raising children who have different fathers is a major factor in the intergenerational transmission of disadvantage.”

A culture in crisis



The breakdown of the family has fueled devastating consequences across black America, with ripple effects into surrounding communities.

Crime: In Minnesota, where I live, black Americans make up just 8.3% of the population, they account for 66% of criminal homicides. Similar disparities exist across the country.

Violence: Homicide is the leading cause of death for black males ages 0–20, the highest rate among any ethnic group in the U.S.

Abortion: black women account for 38.4% of all abortions, the highest percentage than any ethnic group and vastly disproportion to the population.

Health Disparities: The Black community leads the nation in preventable health conditions, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and sexually transmitted infections.

Despite six decades of decline, the institutions and leaders responsible for advancing black Americans’ well-being — such as the Congressional Black Caucus, the NAACP, and the National Urban League — have failed to address the root cause of these issues: the collapse of the two-parent family. Even Black Lives Matter explicitly sought to “disrupt the nuclear family.”

Unfortunately, a large percentage of black pastors have had one foot in the pulpit and one foot “dancing with the Democrat Party.” Only pastors that have remained true to the Christian faith and taught biblical instruction have credibility locally and regionally with this initiative.

The past 60 years have shown us the cost of inaction. The future depends on our commitment to reversing this decline and restoring the foundation of strong families and a functional culture that positively contributes to American society.