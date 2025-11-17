Home Opinion JD Vance, his Hindu wife and Christian conversion: Indian uproar

A debate has erupted online and in Indian social circles worldwide. The subject is U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who has been criticized for hoping that his Hindu wife, Usha, might one day share his Christian faith.

To right-wing Hindu extremists and left-wing elites, this is exaggerated as an act of war — proselytization, cultural assault, a colonial echo. The outrage is loud and the accusations swift. Yet beneath the noise lies a profound misunderstanding, not only of JD Vance, but of Christianity itself.

At a TPUSA event and in subsequent social media commentary, Vance spoke about his spiritual journey. When asked about Usha, a brilliant attorney raised in a Hindu home, he offered this reflection: “Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that … I hope she may one day see things as I do."

Note that Vance has not suggested coercion or ultimatum. In fact, he has explicitly rejected force, saying, “But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me.”

This is not proselytization. It is love, the kind Jesus modeled. Conversion in Christian theology is not a human transaction but a spiritual encounter. Jesus warned against forcing faith; in the Parable of the Sower, some seeds take root and others do not. Growth cannot be commanded.

Vance understands this truth. His critics do not.

Right-wing Hindus proudly declare their faith does not convert, insisting, “We are tolerant.” Yet there are more than 600 ISKCON temples across Europe and North America, filled with Western devotees chanting Hare Rama. More than 300 million people worldwide practice yoga, a tradition rooted in Hindu scripture. Hindu organizations fund cultural centers and university chairs to promote Vedic philosophy in the West.

This is not mere tolerance; it is soft evangelism, and it is welcomed. Yet when a Dalit villager in Uttar Pradesh chooses Christ after a lifetime of untouchability, it is branded “forced” conversion. When a Hindu woman marries a Christian and attends church, she is accused of betrayal or “love jihad.” The contradiction is glaring: Hinduism can export, but Christianity must not import.

Even Western converts to Hinduism soon discover the fine print. At the Jagannath Temple in Puri, white devotees — devout and vegetarian — are barred from entry. Why? They were not born Brahmin. Caste, not conviction, determines belonging.

The Indian Constitution bans untouchability but not caste, the hierarchical system Dr. B. R. Ambedkar called “a veritable chamber of horrors.” In 1956, Ambedkar led half a million Dalits into Buddhism, declaring, “I was born a Hindu, but I will not die a Hindu.” He understood that caste cannot be reformed from within. It is not a social flaw but Hinduism’s theological backbone.

This is why Hinduism claims to be non-proselytizing: it has no mechanism for true inclusion. Christianity, by contrast, abolished racial and caste distinctions from the beginning, even if the church has often failed to live up to that ideal. As Paul wrote, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, slave nor free … for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28). Eventually, Western Christianity repented and outlawed slavery and racism. Hinduism still must confront caste.

Why must Christians alone be silent? In North America and Europe, Muslim women wear hijabs in Congress, Sikhs carry kirpans in airports, and crowds rally for Palestine under religious banners. But there’s no public outcry of “theocratic imposition.” Yet when JD Vance speaks of Christ, he is accused of violating secular norms.

The liberal ideal of privatized faith has eroded Western civilization. It demands that Christians mute themselves while every other tradition shouts. Jesus commanded the opposite: “Let your light shine before others” (Matthew 5:16). “Make disciples of all nations” (Matthew 28:19) — not by sword, but by teaching and example. Making disciples is not about coercion but a lifelong process of becoming more like Jesus.

Vance did not say his wife would burn in Hell. He did not demonize Hinduism. He believes what Scripture teaches: God wants all “to come to a knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4). Judgment belongs to God, not man (Romans 14:10). Even Billy Graham was attacked by fellow Christians for saying it is not for him to judge who will be in heaven. That humility defines true Christianity.

Caste has infected the Indian Church as well. Dalit believers, rejected by both Hindu and “upper-caste” Christian society, have built their own vibrant churches. This is not Christianity’s failure; it is caste’s triumph, a toxin no faith in India has fully escaped.

Article 25 of India’s Constitution guarantees religious liberty. It is time to honor it fully. The nation must ban the caste system — not just untouchability, but the entire varna hierarchy. And it must protect freedom of conscience for Hindus, Christians, Muslims, and atheists alike.

Until then, voluntary faith journeys will continue to meet with violence, as seen in Manipur and Chhattisgarh. India will not achieve its full potential until it dismantles the caste system. Nobel prize-winning Economists Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson note that India’s uniquely rigid hereditary caste system is the single greatest barrier to prosperity.

JD Vance’s hope for his wife is not an attack on Hinduism. It is a husband’s prayer, a Christian’s witness, and a human being’s freedom. The real threat to Indian civilization is not a US vice president’s faith; it’s caste, intolerance, and the fear of choice.

Let Hindus export yoga and their temples. Let Christians share the Gospel. Let individuals decide for themselves with dignity and without violence. That is not proselytization; that is freedom. And yes, it is possible to avoid caste discrimination, be fully Hindu by culture, and a Christ-follower by faith. Surely, Usha Vance has that option if she so chooses.