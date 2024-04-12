Home Opinion Jesus can save porn stars

If Jesus can save people who watch porn, why wouldn’t he be able to save people who do porn?

I used to be a porn addict. I became an addict as soon as I watched it for the first time at 14 years old. I don’t think anyone would suggest Jesus isn’t able to make porn addicts into new creations. We all acknowledge Jesus can save porn addicts. Some of us, however, seem to believe Jesus can’t save porn stars.

Recently, a porn star professed faith in Christ and deleted her OnlyFans page. For the sake of those of us who might be tempted to sin, I won’t share her name in this article.

Instead of being glad she’s apparently repented and believed in Christ, some Christless conservatives are complaining about Christians celebrating her repentance.

One of these Christless conservatives is Laura Loomer. She said:

“These OnlyFans girls can pray their slutty behavior away all they want. They will never be respectable no matter how much they cry to God. Praying to be a respectable person doesn’t work once you do sex work. It’s best that we shun women like this from society forever.”

I doubt Laura Loomer feels the same way about people who have watched porn or committed adultery with porn stars — like her MAGA Lord and savior, Donald Trump.

The difference between people who watch porn and people who do porn isn’t worth arguing about. Yes, doing porn is worse than watching porn. But generally, porn stars and porn-watchers are guilty of the same sin. When I watched porn, I wasn’t much better than the porn stars. Our society wouldn’t watch porn if it wasn’t for porn stars, but porn stars wouldn’t be doing porn if it wasn’t for our society.

In a sense, people who watch porn are pimps who persuade porn stars to make a living out of sexual sin.

If God can save people who watch porn, then he’s able to save porn stars. Jesus can save porn stars. This former porn star isn’t the only sexually immoral person that has apparently become a new creation. Heaven is filled with saints who once practiced fornication, homosexuality, adultery, and pornography.

So though people like Laura Loomer are shunning the former porn star, Jesus won’t shun her. The Bible says, “Everyone who believes in him will not be put to shame" (Romans 10:11).

Repentant porn stars will not be put to shame. God won’t shun repentant porn stars from “society forever,” but He will shun Christless conservatives forever in eternity.

If this porn star is a sincere Christian, history won’t remember her as a person whose name is on porn websites. History will remember her as a person whose name is written in Jesus’ Book of Life.

Originally published at Slow to Write.