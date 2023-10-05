Kat Von D gets baptized 1 year after renouncing witchcraft, the occult

Celebrity tattoo artist Katherine von Drachenberg, widely known in Hollywood as Kat Von D from the TLC reality show "LA Ink," shared a video of herself being baptized in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Drachenberg, whose gothic style has gained her much popularity, renounced the occult and witchcraft last year. Now, she has taken the next step in her walk with Jesus by following the biblical ordinance of baptism.

The reality star shared a video montage of her baptism on Instagram Tuesday. The clip shows her family and friends proudly looking on as she was baptized at a local Indiana church service. It is not immediately clear in what church the baptism took place.

The Mexican native posted the video with a caption of a cross.

"Katherine Von Drachenberg, upon your profession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His Divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit," the pastor is heard saying before immersing her in the water.

Drachenberg was adorned in a white robe and meekly listened to the pastor. When she emerged from the water, she immediately hugged the pastor. Footage also showed the artist singing in the church choir throughout the service.

The 41-year-old made headlines last year after publicly renouncing witchcraft by posting photos of all the occult items she was getting rid of in her home.

"I don't know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," she wrote in an Instagram post shared in July 2022.

"Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don't align with who I am and who I want to be," the tattoo artist explained. "I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

Drachenberg's parents were Seventh-day Adventist missionaries. She has described her family's religion as: "Christianity, with a few Jewish traits. We kept the Sabbath, went to church on Saturdays, followed the Ten Commandments, and didn't eat any pork or fish without scales."

Her father was a missionary doctor in Montemorelos, Mexico, and they lived a very humble life as he made it his mission to build a hospital there.

Drachenberg told her millions of followers at the time she wanted only "love and light" around her family now. She also assured her followers that a "spiritual battle is taking place."

"In no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you're into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at. But right now, it's never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light," she wrote.

Drachenberg hopes others make "meaningful changes" in their lives also. One of the changes the mom of one made was her family relocated to the city of Vevay, Indiana, from California. Her move resulted in Drachenberg closing her popular shop, High Voltage Tattoo.