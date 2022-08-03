Celebrity Kat Von D tosses witchcraft books, wants to surround family with 'love and light'

Celebrity tattoo artist Katherine von Drachenberg, widely known in Hollywood as Kat Von D from the TLC reality show "LA Ink," said she has thrown away her extensive catalog of witchcraft literature because she realizes there is a spiritual battle underway.

The 40-year-old artist is known for her dark designs and style. She once offered a tarot-themed collection and named a shade of black lipstick "Witches." But in a recent Instagram post, she disclosed that she might be turning away from the darkness to embrace the light.

"In the last few years, I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past." she wrote in the post that included a slideshow of photos.

"Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don't align with who I am and who I want to be," she noted.

Drachenberg emphasized that she no longer wanted to have content in her home that was grim or ghastly.

"I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content?" she questioned. "And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

The Mexican native's parents were Seventh-day Adventist missionaries. Drachenberg has described her family's religion as: "Christianity, with a few Jewish traits. We kept the Sabbath, went to church on Saturdays, followed the ten commandments, and didn't eat any pork or fish without scales."

Her father was a missionary doctor in Montemorelos, Mexico, and they lived a very humble life as he made it his mission to build a hospital there.

Drachenberg told her 8.4 million followers she wanted only "love and light" around her family now. She also assured her followers that a "spiritual battle is taking place."

"In no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you're into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at. But right now, it's never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light," she wrote.

Drachenberg said she hopes others make "meaningful changes" in their lives also.

One of the photos captioned by Drachenberg on Instagram was of her home library. Another photo shows some of the books she removed, which included The Witches Way, A Treasure of Witchcraft, boxes of tarot cards and several other readings on Mystcisim, serpents and magic.

Insider reported that Drachenberg, who had a Hell and sacrilegious Heaven-themed wedding in 2018, sold her shares in her makeup company in January 2020. She began covering up some of her tattoos with dark ink in 2020. In a social media post, she described her tattoos as "landmarks in dark times."