'American Idol' alum says industry showed him 'Satan is real,' left occult to follow Jesus

Singer Jimmy Levy, who was a contestant on "American Idol" in 2020, revealed how being exposed to the occult in the entertainment industry ultimately led him to faith in Jesus Christ.

The Israeli-born singer hadn't realized the "spiritual war" for his soul until after he caught his big break on the televised national singing competition.

"When I was in the industry, I became very lonely, depressed, and I realized how dark it is," Levy told Fox News Digital.

The entertainer admitted to playing with darkness and the devil and even surrounded himself with musicians who consider themselves “worshipers of the devil.”

"I would put a stupid tattoo on my hand of the devil," Levy continued. "I started hanging out around people that would proclaim themselves as worshipers of the devil. And I just didn't understand what I was getting myself into."

After facing spiritual attacks, he realized the devil was real and so was Jesus.

"That's when I started getting tormented at night by demons. There were times because I was smoking — I was doing a lot of things that were affecting my voice. And I couldn't even sing at some point. I started really getting attacked constantly. And I realized that Satan was real," Levy declared.

At his lowest point, a Christian preacher and friend of Levy named Nick reached out to him and prayed.

"He would always call me in the beginning and then through my career, all the times he saw me post some dark images or satanist-looking things and he'd be like, ‘Jimmy, I want to tell you about Jesus.’ And I'd be like, 'I don't want to hear this. I'm Jewish. Goodbye,'" Levy explained.

Levy eventually turned to Jesus Christ and began reading the Bible and got baptized in July 2021.

“There's some point where God gives you the eyes to see and you have a chance to turn from the past of the agendas that you're promoting … if you're given the eyes to see it, you have to deny that money. You have to deny that world. You have to deny the fame, everything, and just do what's right for God, for freedom, for America," he added concerning some of his past music.

Levy has since released more conservative-leaning songs played at anti-mandate rallies during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and most recently an anti-Target LGBT pride song.

Levy is now focusing his talents on Christian worship songs. His single "Amen" is now available and will be followed by a full worship album.

"So that was all cool and it inspired people at that time. But now it's time for God," he concluded. “We fought it and you know, at the end, God prevailed through it and an awakening happened. … But now it's time for the spiritual realm."