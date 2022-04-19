Alice Cooper talks Heaven, Hell and Satan: I wake up, grab coffee and read my Bible

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper keeps a daily routine that includes reading the Bible, praying and warning people about the devil.

Cooper, who became a Christian late in life, tries to keep God at the forefront. In a recent interview, the Detroit, Michigan, native shared his daily life routine and how God is a big part of it.

“I’m up before the sun; 5 a.m. is my time. Straight out of bed, make a cup of coffee, grab my Bible, then spend the next hour reading and praying,” Cooper told The Times U.K.

“I read a couple of chapters a day,” he continued. “This is my 12th reading. It puts me in a positive frame of mind.”

In the past, the singer has testified to how Jesus saved him from his sinful life, including an addiction to cocaine. Since then, he has been committed to helping his peers and even gave a Bible to self-professed Satanist Marilyn Manson.

Cooper revealed that he keeps in shape by playing “golf six days a week,” and said that “quitting alcohol” also helped him stay in good health.

“Thanks to [my wife] Sheryl — she committed me to an asylum for treatment — this is my 39th year sober,” he said. “Being a dad changed everything for me. It gave me a reason to stay sober. On stage I was Alice but, after the show, I wanted to be Dad. That life was better than a life in the bottle."

Cooper also talked about working with his charity, Solid Rock, an Arizona-based nonprofit that is centered on helping teenagers.

“We’ve set up places where any teenager can come in and learn any instrument for free. Music changed my life; hopefully, we can change a few more,” he told The Times.

Still a fan of “horror movies” and the creepy clowns in his home studio, Cooper ended the interview with a warning about the devil.

“I’m rarely in bed later than 11. Then I pray for a while,” he noted. “I believe in Heaven and Hell. People think of the devil with horns and a pointy tail. Man, you are so far off the mark," Cooper said.

"The devil is going to be the best-looking, smoothest-talking guy in the room. He’s going to make you feel like a million bucks. But you better watch out because he’s got a whole different set of plans for you.”

The rocker is gearing up to co-headline a U.K. arena tour with The Cult starting May 23.

In a short video clip of Pastor Greg Laurie years ago, Cooper explained why he's still a member of the band Hollywood Vampires alongside Johnny Depp and Aerosmith's Joe Perry. Cooper said he once contemplated changing his name after he came to faith in Christ, but his pastor advised him not to.

"Look where He (God) put you. What if you're Alice Cooper, but now you're following Christ. You're a rock star but you don't live the rock life. Your lifestyle is now your testimony," he recounted his pastor telling him.

During the interview, Cooper revealed how much his faith in Christ has changed his life and impacted his music career. While sex, drugs and alcohol were once his stage motto, he has since replaced those terms with new material.

"One of my albums, 'The Last Temptation,' was being sold in Christian bookstores and my record company couldn't figure out why. It was saying, 'Hey, if you want what the world has to offer you, that's all you're going to get'," Cooper stressed.

At the time, Cooper said he and his wife, Sheryl Goddard, attended Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona.