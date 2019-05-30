Alice Cooper shares how his faith in Christ is impacting the world of hard rock

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper became a Christian late in life but decided not to leave the world of hard rock because, he says, it's part of his testimony.

In a short video clip of Pastor Greg Laurie's interview with Cooper, the rocker explains why he's still a member of Hollywood Vampires alongside Johnny Depp and Aerosmith's Joe Perry and has maintained his trademark look while performing songs such as his latest, "The Boogeyman Surprise."

Cooper admitted that he once contemplated changing his name after he came to faith in Christ but his pastor advised him not to.

"'Look where He (God) put you. What if you're Alice Cooper but now you're following Christ. You're a rock star but you don't live the rock life. Your lifestyle is now your testimony,’" he recounted his pastor telling him.

During the interview, Cooper revealed how much his faith in Christ has changed his life and impacted his music career. While sex, drugs and alcohol were once his stage motto earlier in his career, he has since replaced those terms with new material.

"One of my albums, The Last Temptation, was being sold in Christian bookstores and my record company couldn't figure out why. It was saying, 'Hey, if you want what the world has to offer you, that's all you're going to get'," Cooper stressed.

The 71-year-old also testified to how Jesus saved him from his sinful life, including an addiction to cocaine. Now he's committed to helping his peers and said he even gave a Bible to self-professed satanist Marilyn Manson.

"They respect you because you're you. You have this platform to reach people. People will listen to a guy like you," said Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California.

If Alice Cooper is really a Christian, why does he still perform as “Alice Cooper?” In this video, he gives the answer. pic.twitter.com/nuHeZX3ms5 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) May 22, 2019

Cooper and his wife, Sheryl Goddard, attend Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

But despite his profession of faith, the Detroit native stressed in a past interview that he's not a theologian or any kind of expert on Christianity, so he doesn't want people to looking to him for answers.

"It's really easy to focus on Alice Cooper and not on Christ," he said in a 2014 interview with Hard Music magazine. "I'm a rock singer. I'm nothing more than that. I'm not a philosopher. I consider myself low on the totem pole of knowledgeable Christians. So don't look for answers from me."