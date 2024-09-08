Home Opinion Kamala Harris hiding far-left record by adopting MAGA policies

Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to be unburdened by what has been — namely her far-left political record — by adopting MAGA policies. The latest instance of flip-flopping is Harris’s support for the border wall proposed by former President Donald Trump. According to Axios, the vice president is now pledging to spend an estimated $650 million to complete the border wall Trump started, despite having called the initiative “racist” and “un-American” during Trump’s White House tenure. Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Trump’s running mate, commented, “Kamala Harris is a fake. If she wants to build the border wall, she could start right now!”

In recent weeks, Harris has adopted a “tough” persona regarding border security, with immigration consistently ranking as one of the top two most pressing issues for voters ahead of November’s election. In fact, Harris’s latest campaign ad features images of the border wall while touting the Democrat’s past role as a “border-state prosecutor.” The ad claimed that Harris, if elected, would “hire thousands more border agents” and “crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking.” The ad concluded, “Fixing the border is tough. So is Kamala Harris.”

Yet the incumbent Biden-Harris administration is responsible for at least 10 million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border since taking office in January of 2021, including “at least 99” illegal immigrants on the U.S. terror watchlist, according to a congressional report released earlier this month.

“Americans are used to presidential candidates flip-flopping on unpopular positions they’ve taken in the past, that’s nothing new. But, the outright copying of major pieces of an opponent’s policy agenda in the middle of an election less than 70 days from election day certainly is unprecedented,” said FRC Action Director Matt Carpenter in comments to The Washington Stand. “I think it exposes the Harris-Walz campaign as being fundamentally insecure about the policies they’re offering the American people,” he added.

“This is further evidenced by the fact that their own campaign website is a policy desert, they have no policies listed on their campaign website, and they have only just recently announced the first sit down interview with their candidate on a major news outlet since becoming the presumptive nominee,” Carpenter continued. “To me, all of this suggests a campaign that is not confident in the abilities of their candidate and the appeal of her agenda.”

“Vice President Harris will say and do anything, and she will change her positions on policies like a chameleon … to get elected,” said former acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan in an interview. “They realize now that in every single poll, she’s upside down with respect to their border security policies. What [has] she [done]? A 180 degree-flip flop and now actually shows the picture … of the very tool and resource that she took away from the border control agents, making their job more difficult,” Morgan continued. He added, “Now all of the sudden, she’s acting like she’s for the wall … I’m hoping the American people are going to see through this and they’re not going to buy this.”

Early in 2021, Harris was appointed “border czar” by President Joe Biden and was charged with stemming the flow of illegal immigration, while the administration dismantled many of the border security measures put in place by Trump. Her handling of the illegal immigration crisis has been described as “one of the most catastrophic failures in American history.” Numerous reports have exposed the “infighting” and “ineffectiveness” of the Biden-Harris administration’s treatment of the border.

The border wall isn’t the only Trump-team initiative that Harris has quickly adopted as her own. Earlier this month, Harris announced plans not to tax service industry workers’ tips, a plan originally devised by Trump and approved by many elected GOP officials. Just days ago, Harris also changed her tune on the Child Tax Credit (CTC). After attacking Vance for supporting the CTC, claiming that supporting and encouraging families is a means of declaring “war” against “childless people,” Harris reversed her position and proposed expanding the CTC, after Vance had already done the same.

While Harris herself has not formally or personally said anything on the subject, unnamed individuals in her campaign have reported that Harris is “changing her position” on several issues, including fracking, gun control programs, and the idea of a “single-payer health insurance program.” Harris has consistently endorsed far-left policies and positions throughout her career. During her tenure in the U.S. Senate, she maintained the furthest-left voting record of any Democrat. The Trump campaign recently released a new ad featuring side-by-side comparisons of Harris complaining about issues such as inflation and bragging about the Biden-Harris policies which have resulted in the issues Harris is complaining of.

Originally published at The Washington Stand.