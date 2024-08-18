Home Opinion Missionaries are always suffering. Here's how you can pray

There are two types of missionaries in our world today — both equally valued and needed for the advancement of the Great Commission.

When we hear the term "missions," we often envision Westerners going on short-term mission trips to underprivileged nations. These servant-hearted individuals have taken a bold step in their faith, traveling to a foreign place for the sake of the Gospel. But what about those who are already immersed in a specific region or culture who have been called to share the Good News?

Both individuals are essential to the Kingdom, but I want to consider the importance of specifically praying for and supporting missionaries who are boots-on-the-ground in their own unique regions across the globe — nationals serving other nationals, or “national missionaries.”

The role of a missionary immersed in the culture

The value of empowering those already in ministry within their own cultures is immeasurable. These missionaries intimately know the language, people, traditions and nuances of the culture in which they are ministering.

Despite the advantages of cultural familiarity, none of these missionaries are without challenges. Missionaries in places like Africa, Latin America and Asia face unthinkable hardships that we in the West know nothing about. Evangelism for us may look like a coffee shop connection ministry, workplace care or serving our neighbors during a local missions week—while theirs might look like crossing dangerous rivers to reach new villages, passing by cannibalistic communities for monthly church services or facing imprisonment for sharing their faith on the streets.

It is important to remain informed about these key challenges so that we, as fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, can intentionally pray for these missionaries in specific ways.

A glimpse into Africa

At Reaching Souls International, our ministry began in Africa in 1986. Since then, the Lord has used 2,183 missionaries throughout the continent to plant 43,737 churches and initiate more than 120 million salvation decisions. With 1.49 billion people across the continent, there remains an ongoing need to continue the Gospel spread.

From extreme, long treks by foot for door-to-door evangelism in Malawe, to witch doctors in Mozambique, to discrimination of minority people groups in Burundi, to the common yet unthinkable violence in the day-to-day due to living in widespread active war zones — African missionaries face significant ministry challenges. Yet, unapologetically, they continue to share the Gospel with others, risking life and limb on a daily basis within many of these cultures. Our prayers for Africa remain for that of stamina, protection and boldness for these missionaries — that they would remain unafraid of any violence, political targeting or witchcraft directed towards them, and instead, continue to grow in boldness to share the Good News.

A taste of Latin America

Since October 2012, we have partnered with several local missionaries in Latin America. God has used national evangelists throughout Central and South America to plant 26,840 churches, raise up 284 national missionaries and ignite more than 2 million salvation decisions.

The unique challenges these missionaries face include witchcraft, generally limited resources, rejection towards women in their ministry efforts and a constant battle with cartels, armies and non-Christian religious organizations that work towards hindering the Gospel spread. Let's pray that these missionaries remain surrounded by the light of God in the cultural darknesses of superstitions, spells and possessions among the people. We can also pray that these ministers of the Good News — including women, a huge proponent of the Gospel message — would not be discredited, but heard, by others. Finally, we can pray for God to provide resources of funding, practical goods, ministry materials, transportation, and protection for these Latin American missionaries.

A peek into Asia

Our ministry connections in Southeast Asia officially launched last year in April of 2023. The Lord has used devoted men and women throughout the region to share the Gospel in hard-to-reach areas and places where persecution of Christians occurs every day. With only 5% of the region identifying as evangelical followers of Christ, countless opportunities remain to spread the Gospel and expand the Church. So far, the ministry has aided in helping plant 23 churches, recognized and supported 26 local missionaries, and witnessed 2,162 salvation decisions.

The special challenges these missionaries face include ministering to people with severe addictions, venturing into new territories of potential hostility, and highly oppositional religions to the Christian faith such as violent sects of Buddhism, Hinduism, and Islam. Let’s pray that these missionaries will be able to win over these local people — the addicts, cultural strangers, and those blatantly against Christianity — with the Gospel message. In addition to this, we must also pray for their safety in ministry as they face hostility for their Christian faith.

Intentional efforts to pray for Kingdom growth

Our prayers for these missionaries are crucial. The dangers and opposition they face are far from anything in our day-to-day life here in the West. As they continue to sacrificially and boldly share the Gospel message with others, we can partner with them in prayer — for protection and obedience, to reach the right people at the right time and for their various specific needs. Over time, as our interests develop for each of these regions, our prayers will too — increasingly focusing on specific countries, local communities, individuals and their specialized needs.

Finally, let’s pause to thank God for these fellow believers, understanding their unique value in the Kingdom. They are each doing something for Christ that no other Christian will replicate in the same exact way. This is the Body of Christ, working together, praying for one another, and encouraging each other in our unique ministries.