Most Christians don't have a biblical worldview

According to the Cultural Research Center (CRC) at Arizona Christian University, over 69% of Americans identify as Christians. However, only 4% of Americans have a biblical worldview. A biblical worldview is a means of experiencing, interpreting and responding to reality in light of biblical perspectives so that each choice made may be consistent with God's principles and commands.

In other words, do you sift decision making in all areas of your life through the Word of God? The answer is no, for most Americans.

I am disappointed as well — as we have all seen the negative impact social media, arts and entertainment, public schools and the government have had on our lives. Unfortunately, the culture is shaping people more than the church. Where there is no biblical worldview, there is no repentance, contrition, brokenness or redemption.

Just recently, we have seen glimmers of hope — with students joining together in praise and worship to the Lord on college campuses across the country. And, the movie, Jesus Revolution is shining light on a spiritual awakening in the 1970s that could inspire this generation and beyond. Perhaps these moments will help us examine our hearts — and move us to action. However, it’s going to take work — in the Church, at home and in our communities. Here’s where we should start:

Christ followers should study God’s word daily, asking the Lord for His wisdom.

The Church must disciple, providing wisdom from the Word of God about today’s critical issues — such as the sanctity of life, marriage and family, justice and treating others with love and respect.

The Church has to continue the heavy lifting of going out into the world to preach the Gospel.

The family that studies the Bible together can better weather the storms of life.

Our identity must be in Christ, not race, gender or the culture. We must cling to God’s righteousness.

We can’t take any of these actions seriously without first examining our hearts. And that begins with each of us, willing to repent before the Lord and acknowledge our shortcomings.

The United States of America is primed for revival and yet, we must first repent. God wants to do this work but we must place ourselves at the foot of the cross.

As it says in Isaiah 57:15, our hearts much be contrite and filled with humility. We need to cry out to Lord and surrender to Him. To do this work, church leaders must disciple and train its congregants to have a biblical worldview — and live a life that is fully surrendered to God with the Bible as their foundation. However, pastors and leaders must first possess a biblical worldview — and a posture of reverence for God’s word, no matter what man says. The direction given must be biblical. If we cry out to Him, with a hunger and willingness to be broken, God will do a mighty work in us.

The results of this study should jar us but not surprise us — as we can look around and see the rotten fruit from our collective disobedience. It is my hope this insight will move us all to swift action — to examine our hearts, our families and our churches — and come up with a plan of action to help us adopt a biblical worldview — and, get us ready for revival, individually and corporately.