9 Reasons why God never tries to prove His existence

God is self-authenticating. He never tries to prove His existence because it is already evident through the created order. Since He is the only objective being, all other living and nonliving objects emanate from His creative fiat word hence all reasoning (different from God’s) is circular and subjective.

This is why scripture says that the fool says there is no God (Psalm 14). There is never an apologetic attempt to prove God’s reality. The evidence for His existence is so overwhelming that the opening words of the first book of the bible (Genesis) assume His existence. The following are nine reasons why God never tries to prove His existence:

1. God already put eternity in the heart of every human.

Every person is born with an innate sense of the existence of God and eternity (Ecclesiastes 3:11). Thus, from birth, every person is already intuitively aware that reality is much greater than the phenomenological world.

2. The evidence of design.

The Apostle Paul wrote that creation demonstrates His power and divine nature (Romans 1:19-22). The Psalmist said that the heavens declare the glory of God (Psalm 19). In the same way, the existence of an airplane proves the existence of its designer, the vast unified, complex creation of the cosmos demonstrates the intelligent design of a supreme being.

3. All humans already live in the matrix of God.

The apostle Paul wrote, "In him, we live and move and have our being (Acts 17:28)."

This statement essentially says that time, space, and the whole universe exist inside the incomprehensible matrix of its creator! (Proponents of the erroneous teaching of "open theism" purport that God cannot fully know the future and make the mistake of thinking that God is subservient to time and space.) Indeed, scripture teaches that God created time and space and knows the end from the beginning (Isaiah 46:9-11). Hence, thinking God does not exist is as foolish as a fish not acknowledging the existence of the water they abide in.

4. The testimony of multiple billions of people who encountered Him.

Since the dawn of human life, multitudes have claimed they encountered God and have received guidance from Him. Furthermore, since the birth of Christianity, countless billions of people over the past two millennia have claimed they believe in Jesus’ resurrection because He came into their life and converted them. All these billions of people are either delusional or have really found the truth. Count me as one who knows Jesus rose from the dead and personally encountered God!

5. The reality of immaterial logic.

One of the great philosophical conundrums is trying to understand the nature of logic and human thought: is it material or immaterial? If, as naturalists teach, thoughts are merely the result of chemical reactions and impulses inside a physical brain, how can a person visualize an elephant without it being physically present between their ears?

However, if logic and reason are immaterial, that proves the existence of a powerful non-material realm not visible to the human eye. It is something that coincides with what the Bible calls the spiritual world. Scripture says that God is a Spirit. This can explain how the invisible world can impact human thought and life even though it is non-material and invisible (John 4:23-24). Hence, God influences the material world through His immaterial word and essence, which would also explain why most people have an innate sense that God and the unseen realm is real (John 6:63).

6. The reality of conscience.

The fact that a person can physically desire to do something that they would afterward feel guilty about shows the reality of the human spirit or soul. Who gave us this immaterial spirit, and why does it have an intuitive sense of right and wrong? This sense of right and wrong comes from God, whose Spirit utilizes human guilt to lead people to repentance and salvation (Romans 2:14-15, Romans 7:21-25).

7. The reality of the spirit realm.

Numerous shows depict the reality of the so-called paranormal world. Television shows have even captured images of what appear to be spiritual beings. Many people have also experienced demon possession or have had a Christ follower cast these disembodied spirits out of them.

In my experience of casting out demons, they only fear and submit to the name of the Lord Jesus. Consequently, if there are both good and bad spirits, there must also be a Supreme Spirit (God) to which the unseen realm submits.

8. The existence of good and evil.

Some say there is no such thing as good and evil, and these beliefs result from a human psychological construct based upon an individual’s upbringing and culture. If this is true, how is it universally acknowledged in every tribe, culture, and nation that certain things are right, such as doing good to people, and wrong, like stealing and killing? This transcendent sense of good and evil, a knowledge of right and wrong, points to the creator God who gave moral laws to guide humans in their interpersonal relations.

9.The unity and profundity of the Bible.

The canonical bible was composed of 66 books, written by about 40 different authors, over 1,600 years by people with various ethnic, educational, geographical, and economic backgrounds. Despite this diversity, its sacred writ has incredible unity, beauty, complexity, and profound truth that could not emanate merely from the mind of men. The accuracy of its prophecies of past historical events and predictions regarding the coming of the Messiah shows that it is a divinely inspired book. It is no wonder that it is always the best-selling book that has dramatically changed the world in every sphere of life. Finally, the greatest proof of the Bible is the impossibility of the contrary. The world would not make any rational sense without understanding the biblical concepts regarding the origin of life, the fall of man, redemption, and future consummation.

In conclusion, God never had to prove His existence since it is as obvious to objective, rational humans as the air they breathe.