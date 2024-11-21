Home Opinion Offending people to Heaven or flattering to Hell

Jesus said I am the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6).

As Christians, we are commissioned to speak the truth. We are not to cater to deception for political etiquette or social acceptance; rather, we must speak the truth in everything, even if it offends people.

Offending people does not have to be done in a mean or spiteful way. Our words of truth can be delivered softly, with love. Scripture states, “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver” (Proverbs 25:11).

We are to exemplify the fruit of the spirit in everything we do so that people will know we are Christians from our fruits: “Love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things, there is no law” (Galatians 5:22-23). When we anchor our words of truth in these spiritual fruits, there is a marked absence of hatred, anger, accusations, or negativity. Our words may offend, but our intent is grounded in the truth of the Holy Spirit so that none should perish but come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9).

We are inundated with deception and lies, and these attacks are waged on some of the most fundamental truths. As an example, God created males and females (Genesis 5:2). These differences manifest in physical structures and are guided by the chromosomes we inherit within our cells. This truth is found throughout God’s creation including within the animal kingdom and even among plants. The union of sperm and egg, derived from males and females, brings forth new life. Yet we are now being coerced into agreeing that if a person decides that they are no longer male or female, we must agree with their assertions. If we deny their truth, we are accused of committing violence.

It is an act of deception to go along with this type of assertion. A male who sees himself as a female is not anchored in truth. He is male. When we accept pronouns that do not match the truth, we deny the truth. In doing so, we deny Christ. When we go along with the confusion of the most basic principles, we empower the Father of Lies, the devil, to continue his spiritual war on God’s creation (John 8:44).

Attitudes toward sin are becoming more casual, even among Christians. Many Christians speak about homosexuality, promiscuity, adultery, pornography, and other sexual sin with nonchalance. These Christians often state, “Well, if it isn’t hurting anyone, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” often adding, “Why should I care what people do in their bedrooms?”

This type of indifference exemplifies a lack of truth. These acts are hurting people. Most of the time, the person it hurts the most is the one committing the acts. This hurt manifests itself in the form of illness and disease, broken families, depression, anxiety, lowered self-esteem, and further descent of sinful behaviors that lead to destruction.

God gave us commandments because He is our Father, loves us, and wants us to live fruitful lives. When we do not share the truth that sinful acts are against God’s commandments, then we allow people to perish. We all understand when parents tell their children not to play in the road or with fire. Parents know the potential for harm from these activities and offer guidance to their children, so they don’t perish.

If we looked over and saw someone drowning and then turned our heads and said, “Well, they are not hurting anyone else, so I will not say anything,” that person will perish. Similarly, when we turn our heads from sin and say nothing, we allow people to die in their sins without hearing the truth. Telling them the truth may offend them, but it serves as an intervention that can give them an eternal life raft to admit their sin, repent, and inherit everlasting life.

One of my favorite pastors, JD Farag, who preaches the truth boldly, often says, “I'd rather offend people into the Kingdom of Heaven than flatter them into Hell.”

As Christians, we are commissioned to spread the Gospel and the truth of Jesus Christ. Often, in doing so, we will make people mad. Jesus said, “Do you suppose that I came to give peace on Earth? I tell you, not at all, but rather division” (Luke 12:51). Jesus came to the world so we would not perish. As followers of Christ, we should love people enough to tell them the truth, so they do not die in their sins. Turning our heads and saying nothing while people sin, or worse, telling them it is okay to sin, will lead to everlasting punishment. This is not an act of love.

False Christs at the end of the Church age

In Matthew 24, the disciples approached Jesus and asked him, “What will be the signs of the end?” Jesus answered and said, “Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name saying, ‘I am the Christ’ and will deceive many” (Matthew 24: 3-5).

Many new-age churches today offer a false Christ. These churches essentially say, “Come here! Christ is here, and he says it is okay to sin,” or “Come here, this Jesus accepts sexual sin,” or “This Jesus accepts any sin you want to revel in.” These false representations of Christ lead people down a path of destruction and allow them to rebuke God's commandments and live in rebellion openly. We should not attend brick-and-mortar buildings camouflaged as churches that proclaim such lies and deception. In our efforts to make people happy, tell them what they want to hear, actuate their sin, and caudle lies, allowing them to feel accepted by Christ despite their sinful nature, we partake in their destruction.

Telling people the truth is not easy, and it is not easy to face conflict, especially in a society that threatens to cancel you, fire you, isolate you, or even kill you for not going along with the narrative. However, when we deny truth, we deny Christ. Our silence is an open rejection of the message he brought us and to the Gospel of salvation. Remaining silent when lies are being proclaimed makes us guilty of denying the truth.

Telling the truth in the face of certain consequences is not easy. What Jesus did was not easy. He delivered a message of truth that infuriated the Pharisees. So much so that they plotted against Him and killed Him; he was rejected, beaten, tortured, mutilated, mocked, and endured pain that many of us will never know. Why did he do this? Because he loved us enough to come to Earth and tell us the truth. The price for bringing us the truth was ultimately his death. But that death led to his resurrection, our only path to forgiveness, and a promise of everlasting life with our Father, Yahweh. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16)

Jesus set the example that we are to follow. We are to hold fast to the truth. We should uphold truth while bearing the fruits of the spirit. It is not okay to demean, insult, or treat people disrespectfully. Acting in these ways will only drive people further from the truth of Jesus Christ. We should, however, hold to the truth, rooted in the fruits of the spirit, even if it means we share in Christ's suffering. Doing so fulfills our great commission (Matthew 28: 16-20).

As Paul was about to be executed, he said, “To live is Christ, to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). We should live our lives in Christ, in truth, as an act of love. Even if we die for the sake of truth, we can die knowing that we upheld the commission, upheld love, and will be with Christ forever.