Olympics LGBT Last Supper scene signals intent to reshape the world

The controversial opening presentation of the Olympics that included a controversial depiction of the Last Supper was no accident.

I believe the ceremony carried a deeper message that many might overlook. The resulting backlash has sparked a social media firestorm!

Critics argue it was a pagan party, reenacting an ancient Greek celebration from the original Olympics. Before addressing this claim, I present the following statement from the ceremony’s choreographer:

“The idea was to do a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus,” Opening Ceremonies choreographer Thomas Jolly told the Paris-based BFM network on Sunday, according to France 24. “You’ll never find in my work any desire to mock or denigrate anyone.”

But organizers reportedly acknowledged Sunday that Jolly “took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting.”

The production team’s admission of drawing inspiration from Da Vinci’s famous painting of the Last Supper should dispel the notion that the ceremony was devoid of Christian symbolism. This acknowledgment directly counters the claims that it had no connection to Jesus and Christianity.

Furthermore, images or paintings of Bacchanalian feasts bear no resemblance to the Last Supper. To see an actual image of a Bacchanalian feast, go to this link.

The ceremony’s underlying message, whether subconscious or deliberate, seemed aimed at more than just offending Christians; it subtly conveyed the producers’ ideological stance.

In ancient times, hosting a dinner or feast dedicated to a deity signified a desire to commune with or appease the god, demonstrating submission to their power and will.

Similarly, the Jews partook in a fellowship meal with Yahweh on Mount Sinai as a testament to their covenant with Him (Exodus 24:7, 9-11). Such symbolic acts are rich in meaning and reflect a deeper ideological commitment beyond mere celebration.

Jesus promised to share a meal with those who follow Him and overcome the world’s temptations and systems (1 John 2:13-14). This profound promise symbolizes intimate fellowship and victory for believers, reflecting their triumph over worldly influences.

Rev. 3:20-21: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me. The one who conquers, I will grant him to sit with me on my throne, as I also conquered and sat down with my Father on his throne.”

Church fathers like Irenaeus of Lyon, Cyril of Jerusalem, Athanasius, John Chrysostom, Augustine of Hippo, and Maximus the Confessor connected the Eucharist to the eventual spiritual renewal of all things. In his work “The Cosmic Mystery of Christ,” Maximus essentially said that when Jesus took on human flesh (John 1:14), He enabled humanity to participate in the renewal of the entire world. During the Last Supper, Jesus’ act of celebrating communion signified that just as the bread and wine are transformed by faith into His body and blood, He would also transform the heavens and the earth.

(See Maximus’s view of the incarnation here.)

When believers partake in communion (the Eucharist), it is not a mere ritual. It is a profound act of faith, symbolizing their fellowship with Jesus, marking their covenant to serve Him, overcome worldly systems, and join in the renewal of all things (Isaiah 65:17; Revelation 21:1-8). This commitment reflects their dedication to participate in the cosmic renewal promised by Christ.

In my view, the blasphemous depiction of drag queens mimicking the Last Supper was a bold statement by the Olympic producers, in collaboration with Euro Globalists, signaling their intent to reshape the world in their distorted image. This act symbolically declares that the new world order they envision seeks to systematically dismantle the Judeo-Christian values that have underpinned Western civilization for over a millennium. This strategic move highlights their agenda to overturn the moral and cultural foundations that have shaped Europe and the Western nations for centuries.

In the first 600 years of the Church, Christians infiltrated every facet of society, ultimately dismantling the pagan gods of the Roman and Greco cultures. Apostolic pioneers like Saint Patrick and Saint Boniface ventured into pagan strongholds such as Ireland and Germany. They challenged the reigning deities and demonstrated the supremacy of Jesus Christ by triumphing over demonically inspired priests and pagan clergy in power encounters.

Regrettably, it seems that many in the West today are unwittingly inviting the return of these ancient pagan gods to once again preside over their societies. This resurgence threatens to undo the profound spiritual and cultural victories achieved by early Christians, reintroducing paganism where the light of Christ once shone brightest.

What can Christ followers do?

Christ followers can make a lasting impact by faithfully building strong churches, discipling biological and spiritual children to establish enduring generational legacies, and developing parent-controlled educational systems and schools. Also, by consistently proclaiming the gospel of Christ to our neighbors, we can ensure that our faith continues to flourish.

Moreover, we should pray for and seek the welfare of our cities and nations (Jeremiah 29:7), love our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 22:37-40), and have a generational plan to serve our communities. This includes raising up exceptional community leaders, business innovators, political figures, educators, historians, artists, composers, scientists, and problem solvers with a Christian worldview.

As followers of Christ, we have a creative advantage over non-Christians since we are connected to Jesus, the mastermind who created the universe (John 1:3,12; Ephesians 1:22-23).

Finally, by cultivating an intimate relationship with God through Jesus Christ and regularly celebrating the Lord’s Supper, we signify our commitment to restoring the world to the Father. This aligns with Jesus’ instruction in the Lord’s Prayer: “Thy will be done, thy kingdom come, on earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:9-10).

By embodying these principles, we actively participate in God’s transformative work.