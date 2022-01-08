1 sentence can change your life forever

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Words make an impact for good or bad. One kind word can change someone’s entire day. And “if anyone is never at fault in what he says, he is a perfect man, able to keep his whole body in check” (James 3:2).

But imagine if one sentence contained enough power to change your life forever. One sentence, forever changed. Too good to be true?

We sang the song “Lamb of God” during worship last Sunday. The chorus contains this life-changing sentence: “Oh wash me in His precious blood, My Jesus Christ the Lamb of God.” As the song ended, I thought about how this one sentence could help someone be reconciled to God and receive everlasting life in a place of perfection. One sentence leading to eternal peace and eternal joy.

Lambs and other animals were regularly sacrificed in the Old Testament. God accepted those animal sacrifices because they foreshadowed the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. When John the Baptist saw Jesus coming, he said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).

If you accept what the Bible says about your sin and your need for the Savior, and if you believe that the blood of Jesus shed on the cross has the power to wash away your sins, you could speak one sentence in faith and be changed forever. One sentence, sins forgiven.

“Oh wash me in His precious blood, my Jesus Christ the Lamb of God."

This sentence is not magic. God does not operate in magic, which taps into the supernatural power of fallen angels (Exodus 7:8-13; Acts 8:9-24). God is all-powerful and can convert your soul by making your spirit come alive through faith in Jesus (John 3:5-8; Ephesians 2:1-9). Magic cannot make your spirit come alive. The blood of Jesus actually has the power to cancel out sorcery and the limited magical power of evil angels. (By the way, mere illusion does not employ sorcery, which is genuine magic.)

The greatest miracle is the salvation of a soul (Acts 2:38-41). Christian faith relies upon the blood of Christ rather than good works to remove sins. A thousand good works cannot wash away even one sin. “Oh wash me in His precious blood.” One sentence, total cleansing.

Some people mock it, while others embrace it. Some people reject it, while others speak this sentence, or one like it, in faith. And once your soul is converted, you live each day with a wonderful awareness that “the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7). You begin to ask the Lord every day to help you live in a way that pleases Him. One sentence can bring about a new heart. That is, assuming your heart is fully engaged in that one sentence.

This sentence is not a “one and done.” Instead, it is the beginning of a journey with Jesus. And the agonizing suffering and death of our Redeemer on the cross, along with His glorious resurrection, becomes the central focus of your life. Forgiven people realize that forgiveness was purchased for us on the cross, but the cost was extremely high indeed.

“You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly … God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by His blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through Him!” (Romans 5:6,8-9).

Once you realize you are a sinner in need of God’s grace, it is time to confess your sins as you repent and turn away them. Receive Christ as your Savior (John 1:12). “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved” (Acts 16:31).

You can call upon God today with these beautiful words: “Oh wash me Jesus in your precious blood.” This sentence helps people express their belief that the blood of Jesus has the power to cleanse their soul and make them whole. Do you believe the Gospel? If not, will you believe this good news? Will you place your faith in the cross and in Christ’s blood, rather than relying upon your works for entrance into Heaven?

You can humble yourself today before the Lord. You can call upon Jesus and be saved, redeemed, born again, justified and forgiven. “You do not have because you do not ask God” (James 4:2). Recognize the need. Trust the Lord's solution. Call upon the Redeemer. One sentence spoken in faith will do more for your soul than a lifetime of good works without faith in Christ.

Will you trust Jesus to save your soul and forgive your sins? One sentence, and then a lifetime on Earth and eternity in Heaven to worship and serve your Creator. Spiritual conversion is a supernatural work of the Holy Spirit (1 Cor. 12:3). As you rely upon Christ’s blood in faith, the Holy Spirit applies Christ’s blood to you personally and washes your sins away.

The Book of Revelation describes the scene in Heaven for those whose sins were washed away by Christ’s blood: “These in white robes – who are they, and where did they come from? ... These are they who have come out of the great tribulation; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb” (Rev. 7:13,14).

Did you notice what makes their robes white? It is the blood of Jesus. What saves a person for eternity? The sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. Unless you rely upon Christ’s payment for your sins, you will be forced to pay for your sins in Hell. Heaven and Hell are the only two options in eternity (Matthew 7:13,14).

“Wash me Jesus in your precious blood.” One sentence, spoken in faith. And if you truly believe it, then speak it again tomorrow, and the next day. There is more power in this one sentence, spoken in faith, than in millions of books filled with millions of sentences.