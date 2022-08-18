Sacrificial love that spreads goodness in the world

The love of God is the greatest, deepest love of all. It is unconditional and everlasting. It is limitless and knows no boundary. The hope of every Christian depends on this love which radiates from every heart that has received Christ. Therefore, the love of God that has been shed abroad in our hearts must be shared, not hoarded (Romans 5:5).

“The human heart is the most deceitful of all things, and desperately wicked. Who really knows how bad it is? (Jeremiah 17:9). Naturally, the human heart is not good, but when the Love of God transforms us, the wickedness of the heart gives way to transformation. The love of God is not shed abroad in our hearts to give us money or to make us comfortable. The only reason for this love is to make us be more like Christ.

It is important for believers to acknowledge the fact that we are saved so that we can help others to be saved too. As the love of Christ was shown by His sacrifice for us so our love for Him should be reciprocated by our making sacrifices to bring people to Him. If we love Him, we will obey Him (John 14:15). He has instructed us to take the Gospel to all nations of the world (Mathew 28:19).

The love of God is not the love that nourishes the self; it is the love that radiates to touch lives. It is the love that does not allow a believer to remain cozy in his comfort zone while souls are perishing for lack of knowledge of Christ.

According to Joshua Project, there are about 7,400 unreached people groups in the world today with a population of about 3.3 billion. It is important to note that there has never been any time in the history of the world that the population of those who have not heard about Christ has been as large as this. This calls for sober reflection and reprioritization of our activities to give the unreached a special attention.

Christians are the lights of the world (Mathew 5:14). Imaging the spiritual glow that will be produced if these lights shine in the dark parts of this world. The light of the Gospel of Christ is the antidote to the darkness of sin, banditry, terrorism, transgenderism, homosexuality, etc.

The greatest need today is the mobilization of Christian men and women of all ages and races whose hearts have been illuminated by the love of God and upon whom God has laid the burden of reaching the unreached with the Gospel. Those whose hearts are touched by God to give themselves to the work of soul winning in a new and revolutionary way.

It is the love of God in the hearts of believers that enables them to do good. This love is patient, kind, and does not envy. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. This love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres ( 1 Corinthians 13:4-7). These attributes are what make Christians different from the people of the world.

Christ loved us and gave Himself for us (Galatian 2:20). It should be a privilege to give ourselves wholeheartedly to the work that lies so close to His heart. There is increasing need for workers outside the Church who will make it their lives' ambition to transverse villages, cities, towns and nations with the Gospel and love of Christ.