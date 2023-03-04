7 signs of failed Christian leadership in business

Over the years, I’ve asked hundreds of Christian business leaders how they think about their faith in the context of work. Many (if not most) respond with “I try to live by the Golden Rule” for which my response had been, “that’s a good start.”

I no longer say that.

Below are seven signs of failed Christian leadership in the workplace. Many of these I’ve been guilty of myself and all stand to damage your testimony, put your company at risk and derail the spiritual advancement of the souls God has entrusted to you.

What to watch for:

1. The Hidden Agenda: To the average employee, this looks like the boss who seemingly prays only with the Christians in the company and behind closed doors without having shared his or her “why” with the team.

2. Subtle Coercion: A great, not-great, example here would be the zealous Christian CEO who set an expectation that all employees were to share a “God story” at the company Christmas party.

3. Systemic Inconsistency: This may reveal itself as your HR director explaining the reason behind the company’s faith-driven values, benefits, and mission statement in inconsistent or inaccurate ways.

4. Sloppy Agape: I see and hear of this most. This is where the chronically underperforming employee continues to linger “on the bus” because of leadership’s inaction or, worse yet, in the name of misplaced grace.

5. Bad Work: This is when leadership in an organization fails to assess and adjust their business model to account for the times, and the result is a workplace that, as Andy Crouch has said, fails to provide “good work with good rest.”

6. Paralyzing Fear: For many, this is a health plan that covers drugs or procedures that don’t align with biblical values, but you decide not to address them and further miss a wonderful opportunity to stand up for what you believe in (e.g. this tech company’s adoption benefits).

7. Woeful Ignorance: You believe that quoting John 10:10 to your website creates greater legal risk for your business out of ignorance for what the EEOC says about our great religious freedoms as employers.

Three suggestions

Immerse yourself in His presence.

In Open Heavens, Bill Johnson says “We always reflect the nature of the world we are most aware of. If the world around us is one of chaos, confusion, sin and unbelief, and that reality is what’s captured our attention, it will show on our countenance. On the other hand, if we live aware of the open heavens [i.e. the presence of the Holy Spirit] He has given us access to, we will, in like manner, reflect the nature of that world in our countenance.” His presence or lack thereof in our lives affects everything about our leadership: our calculation of missional risk-reward, the decisions we make, and our overflow.

Unleash your God-given entrepreneurial skills on your business as ministry. Approach it with the same creativity, thought and planning you would your growth strategy or new product launch. “Faith is entrepreneurial” as Jordan Peterson has said. Beyond the Golden Rule, consider how the golden thread of the Gospel weaves light and life through every aspect of your business.

And finally, surround yourself with faith-driven business leaders who have God’s-best for you and your business at heart and will hold a mirror to your face when you might be heading down a bad road. Someone once said, “being stupid for Jesus is still being stupid.”

Leading in business is risky but the true entrepreneur seizes the adventure. The same goes for Christians who embrace their business as a ministry. We have the extraordinary opportunity to co-create with the God of the living Universe — what greater adventure is there than that?