10 porn stats that helped this homeschool mom

When I learned my son was watching pornography, I had a difficult time reconciling how this could have happened in my home. We were a home-schooling family who taught right from wrong to our children. I assumed they would make good choices as they matured.

Reading pornography statistics helped me deal with my emotions and what I perceived as inept parenting on my part. Our situation wasn’t an anomaly; rather, it was common. When I learned how prevalent this behavior was, I managed to step outside myself and view this issue from a societal standpoint. Pornography is a public concern for Christian and non-Christian families alike.

Last month, Common Sense Media released a report entitled 2022 Teens and Pornography. The 27-page report is a compilation and summary of a survey conducted with 1,358 teens aged 13 to 17.

I will outline some of their findings here in hopes that these pornography statistics help you understand the pervasiveness of pornography and, if you are a parent, relate with your children about this issue. I can’t possibly hit every point or statistic, so I recommend reading the full report yourself.

Before listing specific stats, I think it’s important to understand the purpose of the report and Common Sense Media’s definition of pornography.

“The purpose of the report is to understand the role that online pornography plays in U.S. adolescent life and to establish a baseline for understanding U.S. teens’ pornography use. For this report, online pornography includes any videos or photos viewed on websites, social media, or anywhere else on the internet that show nudity and sexual acts intended to entertain and sexually arouse the viewer. Pornography often features explicit pictures of body parts (such as the genitals) and sexual acts (including oral sex, masturbation, anal sex, etc.).” (All quotes in this post are from the Teens and Pornography report.)

Ten key findings

The Common Sense Media report lists the following key findings from the survey.

1. “Most teens (73%) reported that they have consumed pornography.” The average age of first exposure was 12, with 15% saying they had first seen porn at age 10 or younger.

2. “Just under half of all teens (44%) indicated that they had done so intentionally, while slightly more than half (58%) indicated they had encountered pornography accidentally.” Twenty-nine percent reported both intentional and accidental viewing.

3. Of those reporting accidental exposure, 63% indicated they had been exposed in the past week, “which could indicate that unintentional pornography exposure was a common experience for respondents.”

4. Reported rates of exposure were similar across demographics, but there was a “significant difference by gender in terms of intentional consumption.”

5. “Rates of intentional pornography consumption were also higher among respondents who are LGBTQ+ (66%), including transgender and nonbinary respondents (66%).”

6. “There was tension between respondents’ enjoyment of pornography and their feelings of guilt associated with consuming it.” Most felt “OK” about the amount of pornography they watched, but “half reported feeling guilty or ashamed after watching.”

7. “Teens indicated that they were learning about sex from the pornography they consume.”

8. “A majority of teens who indicated they have viewed pornography have been exposed to aggressive and/or violent forms of pornography.”

9. “Exposure to racial and ethnic stereotypes in pornography was also common.”

10. Most teens have discussed sex-related issues with trusted adults, “but less than half (43%) have discussed pornography.”

Other notable findings

“Nearly one third of all teens reported that they have been exposed to pornography during the school day.” Among all teens surveyed, 23% had seen porn in person at school and 12% while attending school remotely. Of those who had watched pornography in person at school, 41% attended a private/religious school, 20% a traditional public school, 31% a charter/magnet school, and 11% were home schooled. While there is a difference in the number of children exposed depending on their school type, we should note that all children are at risk of being exposed during the school day.

“Of the teens who reported in this survey that they have deliberately viewed pornography, 59% indicated that they intentionally consumed pornography every week (not just in the previous seven days).” Of these, 38% viewed it through social media.

Trusted adults

Because of my interactions with parents, caregivers, and leaders, I was most interested in the portion of the report about trusted adults. In the list of places where teens had learned about sex, the highest-ranking category was a parent, caregiver, or trusted adult (47%), followed by friends (41%), sex education in school (32%), and then online pornography (27%). When teens were asked about topics discussed with a parent, guardian, or trusted adult, relationships came out on top (82%). Porn was the topic least discussed (43%) with sex, condoms, and birth control ranking between these two topics.

Most teens in the survey reported positive outcomes resulting from their conversations with a trusted adult about pornography.

Many teens wish to have conversations with a trusted adult but don’t know how to initiate the conversation or said they didn’t know who to talk to.

Now what?

The good news is that we can and do influence teens, and they want to hear from us. While these pornography statistics could be depressing, we can be encouraged by the fact that we now have more information and are better equipped to talk with tweens, teens, and young adults.

We cannot ignore these pornography statistics. The time to act is now. If you haven’t broached this topic with your children or grandchildren, do so. If you’ve had conversations but they’ve been awkward or seemingly unproductive, that’s okay. Try again. You can do it!