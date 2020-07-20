The cancel culture is losing its mind

Now that the Pandora’s Box has been opened and the cancel culture has been turned loose, there is no hiding its scope. It is unrestrained and unrelenting. If you dare cross it, even in the slightest, you will be targeted next – even violently. The cancel culture is out of control.

You cannot reason with it or appeal to it. Logic and truth and facts do not matter. The only way to stop it is to confront it and expose it, openly, clearly, boldly, and unashamedly.

If you compromise on one issue you’ll be forced to capitulate on all issues. There is no middle ground with this irrational and destructive movement. The sooner we realize that, the better.

Consider these recent examples:

According to Breitbart, “Miss Swimsuit UK has been stripped of her title after posting the message ‘ALL lives matter’ on her Facebook page.”

She had written, “Yes what happened to George Floyd was wrong and unforgivable but so is what happens to many other people of different races in similar situations. Yet they don’t get to protest, loot, take over social media, create a day for their race or even raise $10.3 million in aid of the person who passed. The majority of crime and deaths regarding black people is caused by black on black crime that happens in America.”

Such speech is verboten. Away with her! Off with her crown!

According to Policemag.com, after two police officers were ambushed and killed in cold blood, Savannah Chavez, the 16-year-old daughter of one of those officers (who was just 39 years-old), tweeted, “Words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace.” She continued, “You were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that.” And then this: “I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon. #bluelivesmatter