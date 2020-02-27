The death of former Egyptian president Mubarak
I am so glad to learn that President el-Sisi of Egypt has ordered three days of mourning and a full military funeral for former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
For 30 years, Mubarak walked a tight rope of “controlled” democracy, while cracking down on Islamists. His repeated warnings regarding the Muslim Brotherhood’s intent to Islamize the country were proven correct after his departure from office in 2011.
Former President Mubarak was a shrewd tactician and clever politician in his dealings with Israel. He talked peace and sought peace. And yet, he would not make any moves that would anger the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Unlike his predecessor President Sadat, who was known for his dramatics, Mubarak sought quiet and behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
As Mubarak began to age in office, many of his trusted advisers began to abuse their power. Some of the police apparatus took advantage of the president’s relative isolation from running the day-to-day operation of the country to assert their own power and increase their own wealth.
In many ways, Mubarak’s ouster and the Muslim Brotherhood’s rise to power taught the most ardent Muslim Brotherhood supporters a very painful lesson. In less than 12 months after seizing power, the Muslim Brotherhood’s rule brought the nation to its knees economically. Yet, it also brought 15 million Christians to their knees — in prayer.
Now, with the benefit of history, no one can deny that the rise of President el-Sisi to power was a direct answer to the Christians’ prayers. President el-Sisi has proven that he is truly God’s gift, not only to Egypt and the region but also the world.
Unlike Mubarak, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is a man of true integrity without intrigue. He has brought about stability, prosperity and equality among the different factions, taking bold measures to outlaw the Muslim Brotherhood, protecting Christian minorities and even rebuilding churches. He understands the danger of political Islam. He does not feel beholden to political correctness. The leaders of the United States and Europe would do well to listen to him.
Egypt can now say “goodbye” to President Mubarak while its citizenry is at peace and looking forward to great prosperity under the leadership of another son of the military.
Michael Youssef is the founder and president of Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef, a worldwide ministry that leads the way for people living in spiritual darkness to discover the light of Christ through the creative use of media and on-the-ground ministry teams (LTW.org). His weekly television programs and daily radio programs are broadcast in 26 languages and seen worldwide, airing more than 14,000 times per week. He is also the founding pastor of The Church of The Apostles in Atlanta, Georgia.
Dr. Youssef was born in Egypt, but in 1984, he fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming an American citizen. He holds numerous degrees, including a Ph.D. in social anthropology from Emory University. He has written more than 40 books, including such popular titles as The Hidden Enemy and Life-Changing Prayers. His forthcoming book, Saving Christianity, is coming to bookstores everywhere March 3, 2020.
He and his wife have four grown children and 10 grandchildren.
