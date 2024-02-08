Home Opinion The deceptive allure of 'Long Island Medium’

"The Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo has recently made her way through the talk show circuit promoting her new show “Raising Spirits”.

As a former psychic medium and a native Long Islander, I’m keenly aware of how Caputo thinks. I now work to expose, educate, and warn the masses about the spiritual darkness out of which I was delivered, and TikTok is one of my mission fields.

I am a former medium because Jesus saved me out of New Age occultism just over a decade ago. I engaged in many New Age practices, including, but not limited to, automatic writing, numerology, astrology, chakra balancing, manifesting ask a law of attraction, and psychic mediumship. At the time, I had no idea who Jesus was nor that those whom I was communicating with were demonic spirits.

When I placed my faith and trust in Jesus, confessed Him as Lord who died for my sins, and was buried and raised on the third day, I received the free gift of salvation. The Holy Spirit indwelled my heart and led me straight to the Word of God.

Theresa Caputo is under the exact same deception I once was. She is a very charismatic woman who, I believe, truly wants to help others just like I did when I was delivering messages to family members of the deceased. Caputo claims to go to church and will use words of comfort and kindness, which is very attractive to those suffering through the grief of losing a loved one. One might think that because she does not look blatantly evil as the movies tend to portray witches with pointy black hats and cauldrons, things are fine morally. Others may say she is a fake and that psychic readers are just grifters.

To be sure, charlatans and hucksters are out there, but Theresa Caputo is not one of them, in my opinion. The devil has deceived her and uses her to keep others in deception and to lead them away from the Lord. The Enemy will use smoke and mirrors, the illusion that you are hearing from your departed loved ones to make that one final connection with them to give you a sense of peace. I use the word “illusion” because what the devil offers is not what you are going to receive.

The hamster wheel of the New Age is what you will end up in, constantly seeking peace, knowledge, and help but never receiving it.

Psychics are communicating with demons and demons have no knowledge of the future, they are merely guesses based on ages of observing man. But the hook is when they report accurate information based on what they have seen transpire. I often say that they know more about your family than you do: names, birthdays, occupations, and even how they died. The familiar spirit will give the medium this data to fool you.

God makes it clear to stay far away from these sinister and manipulative activities. Psychics are practicing divination, which is condemned by God from the beginning to end in His Word.

“Do not turn to mediums or necromancers; do not seek them out, and so make yourselves unclean by them: I am the LORD your God,” Leviticus 19:31 declares.

“There shall not be found among you anyone who burns his son or his daughter as an offering, anyone who practices divination or tells fortunes or interprets omens, or a sorcerer or a charmer or a medium or a necromancer or one who inquires of the dead, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord,” says Deuteronomy 18:10-12.

Likewise, Revelation 21:8 says: “But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”

I am frequently asked: “Why would demons help people through these readings?”

The answer is simple. They are not helping them. In episode four of “Raising Spirits,” Theresa sits with a couple who she believes she is helping by contacting the dead. The woman lost her sister at a young age.

Emotions ran high and this woman truly believed Caputo was talking to her deceased sister. It was so tragic to watch as the demons reported a few accurate pieces of information to make it sound convincing. But again, this is not helpful; it is deception.

The temporary satisfaction of the session with the psychic will wear off as soon as you leave the reading. There is no fulfillment, lasting peace, joy, or truth available through demons. Jesus is Truth, our peace, our Comforter, and our Savior.

There is no such thing as a “Christian medium.” We must choose one master whom we will serve. Mediums claiming to be religious, such as Theresa Caputo, are clearly disobeying God. We must be mindful that Jesus says if we love Him, we will keep His commands (John 14:15).

I strongly encourage everyone to mark and avoid “The Long Island Medium” show as well as all types of divination. Don't give the Enemy an entrance into your life. Instead, run to Jesus with all of the desires of your heart and the cares of your life!