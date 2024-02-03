Home Opinion An ex-psychic’s warning about after school satanic clubs

I am a former psychic medium who communicated with demons regularly, and it all started when I was a child.

I recall my days as a psychic and how the Enemy made it seem like it was a benefit to the community. I was told I had a “gift” and I needed to use said gift to help others through their pain, grief, and loss. I truly believed I was “connecting” people to their deceased loved ones, I was tricked by Satan and his minions.

God makes it clear in His Word to not practice divination, and that the dead do not communicate with the living. But I didn't know God’s Word and was easily duped. I suffered the destruction that is certain to happen when dealing with the demonic. I thank God that Jesus, in His amazing grace, set me free out of the kingdom of darkness, and now I dedicate my time to exposing the devil’s schemes.

Ephesians 5:11 ESV tells us “Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”

All this to say, I recently came across a post on Facebook from The Satanic Temple proudly announcing their “After School Satan Club” meeting in Cordova, Tennessee, which left me horrified and sad given my background.

The comments on the post were so alarming I could hardly stand to read them. One can see clearly how the devil and his minions are at work here deceiving, lying, and manipulating many people. Satanists will claim they have nothing to do with evil per se and thus make their temples and clubs seem innocent and inviting.

Upon entering “The Satanic Temple'' into Google I couldn’t help but notice the verbiage being used on its website.

I was particularly struck by the words “empathy” and “benevolence,” seizing upon a desire many have to help other people.

I cannot help but think of God’s warning to us about how the Enemy will pretend to be helpful, healing, and innocuous just like my “healing messages” were as a psychic.

2 Corinthians 11:14-15 says: “And no wonder for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. So it is no surprise if his servants, also, disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their deeds.”

Satan is the great deceiver and behind his offers is a sinister plan: “The thief comes only to steal, and kill, and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10 ESV).

It’s so important to be aware of this enticing manipulation. The Satanic Temple website also has “hail Satan” merchandise and supports abortion.

Reader, we need to test the spirits according to 1 John 4:1, and we do that by the Word of God. The after-school clubs being offered by the satanic temple welcomes donations that are offered through a link with the words “Hell-raiser” in it. This is not just a play on words. Legos and crayons are the proverbial carrots being dangled in front of the parents' faces to sign their kids up for what is really the devil’s snare.

I always say “the devil doesn’t skip over kids because they are cute.”

The enemy wants to lead your children away from Jesus who is the only way, truth, and life (John 14:6). I was one of those children who walked through the demonic door that was opened for me. The satanic temple is here to open the door to your kids and though the lure may be attractive, the consequences are far from ideal.

I was saved by Jesus at the age of 37, I served the devil as a psychic medium and today I’m compelled to share some of what I call the “side effects” of demonic oppression — and this is exactly what these after-school clubs are doing behind the illusion of a fun time.

Nightmares, sleep paralysis, anxiety, depression, health issues, seeing demons, hearing demons, and even psychic attacks are notable symptoms of the demonically oppressed. The battle often starts to influence how you think, and demons want to influence your thoughts to lead you to further destructive actions.

Satan is working overtime nowadays, in my opinion, because he knows his time is short and his fate is sealed.

Ecclesiastes 1:9 reminds us that “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

The enemy has the same agenda and will use anything and anyone to push his nefarious agenda which of course is to distract souls away from God and share the fate that he is promised. I pray the eyes of many will open to see that this is a spiritual warzone.

The solution is and will always be Jesus, placing your faith and trust in Him. We must always be on guard, and continue to sound the alarm on the schemes of the devil, including after-school Satan clubs for kids.

Children are vulnerable, they have no spiritual foresight. And they need to know about Jesus, the only one who can save them and protect them.