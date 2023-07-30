‘I cried out to Jesus’: Ex-psychic’s dramatic escape from the demonic and occult

A quick Google search of the word "psychic" reveals all sorts of startling information.

Within seconds, your eyes are drawn to all kinds of revelatory and self-proclaiming words and phrases … “extrasensory perception,” “clairvoyance” and “paranormal” just to name a few.

Upon closer investigation, one will find a listing for the best places to get a palm reading, tarot cards interpreted, and even a sneak peek into a world beyond our own.

If this ability to discern and identify information hidden from our normal senses sounds mysterious or even a bit evil, well, it is.

Jenn Nizza knows what it means to discern and confront this iniquity. Once trapped in a world of New Age thinking and lifestyle, she was radically saved out of the occult and bondage by Jesus. But before that, she was a teacher of the occult and believes she was demonically oppressed.

“I wasn't seeking a different life,” Nizza remembers. “I wasn't looking for a new philosophy, and I didn’t want to try on Christianity or anything like that. I loved what I was doing. The oppression was so severe, it was so heavy upon me. And one day I just cried out to Jesus. The Jesus I never cared about, the real Jesus. I called on His name and without any faith all those years. I was just at the end of myself. I cried out to Him.”

Listen to Nizza’s powerful journey:

Well-versed on topics such as the law of attraction, past life regression, and mediumship, Nizza, at the age of 36, cried out to Jesus for the first time and became a child of God. Suddenly, the darkness that she had lived in for many years was obliterated.

She quit her job and was determined to follow Jesus, wherever her life might lead.

Today, she is now exposing the dark underbelly of New Age, the occult, and paranormal deceptions through her books and a podcast called “The Ex-Psychic Saved” podcast.

“I love to educate people, because what you see isn't always what you get, Nizza shares. We are in a spiritual battle, and God is real, and the devil is real, and the devil is sneaky and tricky. And now he's so blatant in our culture. The devil is very prevalent, these new age practices, the psychic mediums, they're everywhere. They're on all the social media platforms. You can get a reading at the click of a button. It's a poison and it's hurting the children. So, my life’s goal is to educate people, and always share the Gospel to win souls.”

Nizza joins us on the “Crossmap Podcast” to talk about how she came to the realization that there was something better for her out there in the form of a lasting relationship with Jesus Christ.

Listen as she shares what attracts people to engage with the occult and practical tips on how to avoid it.