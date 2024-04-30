Home Opinion The need for a coherent biblical perspective on abortion

As Christians, we are called to view the world through the lens of Scripture. Yet when it comes to the issue of abortion, an alarming number of Christ-followers have adopted views on abortion that are inconsistent with biblical teaching and more closely resemble the culture's postmodern perspective.

In the time since the Dobbs SCOTUS decision brought an end to Roe, we’ve gotten a much better idea of where the American public, including too many Christians, are on the question of abortion. Generally, they are subjectively opposed to it, but they’re hesitant to deny it to others.

A post-Dobbs national poll from a pro-life organization indicated that while over 80% of Christians believe abortion is morally wrong, over 60% of these Christians also believed a woman should have the right to choose abortion. Ballot initiatives across the nation reflect this moral contradiction. The results beg the question — either a significant percent of Christians don’t know what an abortion is, or they have no concept of what the words “morally wrong” mean. Or perhaps, they are blissfully deceived or ignorant about the humanity of the unborn.

As we look ahead to the 2024 elections, where 13 states may have abortion referendums on the ballot, it is more critical than ever for Christians to have a firm grasp on what the Bible teaches about the sanctity of human life and to apply that understanding consistently to the issue of abortion.

In order to develop a consistent, biblical perspective, Christians need to start from the premise of objective truth. Science and medicine have long established that human life begins at conception, the moment when a unique genetic code is formed, and a new human being comes into existence. Abortion intentionally ends that life. The pro-life and biblical argument is very clear and very simple. We all agree it’s wrong to intentionally kill innocent human beings. Having established that human life begins at conception, we therefore understand that abortion intentionally kills an innocent human being. Therefore, to think, speak, and vote consistently, the only moral and logical conclusion is that abortion is wrong for everyone, regardless.

We would never say that because murder is a "personal choice," the law should allow people to kill other human beings. Yet this is the exact reasoning too many Christians apply to abortion. If the unborn are living human beings made in God's image, as both science and Scripture attest, then abortion is the unjust killing of innocent life — something Christians must unequivocally oppose. Discern and be on alert for false narratives from the pro-abortion advocates that say otherwise and are disconnected from reality. Abortion advocates are popularizing false images of unborn babies at various stages of development, so it's important you do the work to ensure your understanding of human development at the fetal stage is based on truth. Reject false emotional appeals designed to deceive compassionate people with false scenarios.

Some will argue that abortion is a complex issue and that we should have compassion for women facing unplanned pregnancies. They are absolutely right. But since when is killing an innocent human being the compassionate response to a difficult situation? True compassion means surrounding mothers with love and support, not encouraging them to end the lives within them.

Some argue that the Bible doesn't explicitly mention abortion. But Scripture clearly forbids the shedding of innocent blood. Are we to believe the Author of Life does not extend this protection to the most vulnerable members of the human family? Both the teaching and the trajectory of Scripture compel us to speak up on behalf of the unborn.

We cannot plead ignorance on abortion. God is calling His people to show up, stand up, and speak up in defense of life. With courage and compassion, we must offer help and hope to women in need, proclaim the value of every life, and leverage our influence to contend for just laws that protect the unborn.

May history record that when the dignity of human life was under assault, God's people did not remain silent. May we be found faithful in championing the cause of life and may Christ's heart of love be reflected in all we say and do. But let us also be mindful that our words and actions must be consistent and logically coherent. We cannot hold one belief about the value of unborn life for ourselves, while advocating a different standard for others. If we truly believe that life begins at conception and that abortion ends an innocent human life, then we must extend that truth to all women facing pregnancy decisions. It's time for Christians to think and speak biblically, logically, and consistently on abortion — both in terms of our personal convictions and our public advocacy.

The lives of innocent children and the future of our society hang in the balance. The Church must lead the way in embracing the inherent dignity and worth of every human life, and in offering compassion, hope, and practical support to women facing unplanned pregnancies. May we have the courage to stand for life, the humility to serve, and the wisdom to engage the culture with a robust and coherent biblical worldview.

To learn more about abortion recovery and healing, visit https://abortionhealing.org/. For help with an unplanned pregnancy or more resources, visit https://pregnancydecisionline.org/