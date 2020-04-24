The other unsung heroes saving lives

Today, we find ourselves in one of the most unprecedented times in history. An event we will not soon forget, which has caught some of us off guard and even ill-prepared. People are scratching their heads wondering if we are living in the “twilight zone.”

Daily, Americans are losing their lives, jobs and businesses, while millions of others are uncertain of their future.

The novel coronavirus is not only wreaking havoc on our country, but it’s causing fiery debates on whether the recent pandemic restrictions on medical care should or should not apply to abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

Surgery centers across the nation have been instructed to postpone elective or diagnostic procedures, yet abortion providers are still operating, arguing their service is “time-sensitive women’s healthcare,” hence deemed essential in most states.

“Time-sensitive women’s healthcare”? I have been hearing this propaganda for years. Anyone who understands the state of our country on this polarizing issue knows this argument will not hold up to review. It has nothing to do with women’s healthcare and the “time-sensitivity” of an abortion, but everything to do with the abortion industry’s bottom line. As a child in the womb continues to grow, the abortion industry fears losing revenue. Why? Because the mother-to-be has more time to change her mind and cancel the procedure. It is unfathomable as the medical community is fighting to save lives, the abortion provider still fights to end them.

During these harrowing times, can you imagine a young woman’s stress and fear when receiving a positive pregnancy test? She is scared, terrified and may be convinced the world is ending. The last thing she wants to deal with is an unplanned pregnancy.

That said, we are at one of those major crossroads, aren’t we? What better time than now to highlight the importance of pregnancy resource centers across the country.

These pregnancy resource centers are determined to keep their doors open to provide life-saving services to any woman in a crisis pregnancy. They can offer her options in counseling and help walk her through one of the most challenging decisions of her life.

On a daily basis, center directors, their staff, and volunteers are risking their health, even their very own lives, to provide a free ultrasound to the abortion-minded woman who is panicked, confused, questioning what to do next.

Now more than ever, your local pregnancy resource centers need your help, love and support. These men and women are on the front lines of life and death decisions each day.

Whatever comes out of this economy, my hope is the faithful donors and supporters of the local pregnancy resource centers will continue praying for them and standing firm with their generous, financial gifts.

Keeping the lights on at these pregnancy resource centers is not only essential, but more importantly, gives these unsung heroes the capability to continue their life-altering, life-saving work during these uncertain times.