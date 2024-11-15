Home Opinion The political resurrection of Donald Trump

On Nov. 5, history was made. It was, as J.D. Vance put it, the “greatest political comeback in American history.”

Because, against all odds, Donald Trump won the White House — again.

But Trump’s 2024 presidential victory isn’t just a political victory. It’s an epic testament to resilience, divine providence and the undying American spirit.

In what can only be described as a modern-day David versus Goliath story, Trump has defied all odds and defeated the Regime giant. Not once, but twice.

In the history of the United States, only one other candidate besides Donald Trump has been elected to non-consecutive terms as president. That was Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd president from 1885 to 1889 and as the 24th president from 1893 to 1897.

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. Apparently, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is exempt from that rule.

When Trump left office in January 2021, the prevailing narrative was resoundingly clear — his political career was over. Done. Dead. The media had written his political obituary with glee, analysts predicted his fade into obscurity, and many in the political establishment rejoiced, believing they had seen the last of his presidency.

Yet, as with biblical figures — and American heroes — who faced seemingly insurmountable odds, Trump’s story was far from concluded. The years following his ouster were marked by relentless legal battles, which were nothing less than political lawfare designed ostensibly to prevent him from ever returning to the White House. Yet, these legal challenges, rather than diminishing him, seemed only to enhance his resolve and the resolve of his supporters.

While the media did everything they could to label him as a “convicted felon” and wannabe dictator, that’s not what millions of working-class Americans saw. They saw a man of fortitude enduring trials for a greater cause. They resonated with Trump as a larger-than-life embodiment of resistance to a corrupt, two-tiered American judicial “system” that ignores the crimes of well-connected leftist elites while inventing reasons to go after conservative politicians and everyday Americans, including pro-life protesters, parents, and Christians.

Then came the moment that could have ended it all — an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Here, Trump’s narrow escape was nothing short of Providential. Surviving such an attack not only proved his resilience and courage but also spiritually fortified his campaign. It was as if God Himself had intervened, signaling that Trump’s work was not yet done. This event, rather than deterring his supporters, galvanized them, turning his actual survival into a symbol of their political hopes of keeping the America First agenda alive against all odds.

While he fought against a corrupt legal system and dodged literal bullets, Trump faced yet another uphill battle against the relentlessly negative and blatantly partisan coverage of his campaign by the mainstream media, which remained steadfastly opposed to him.

His supporters, increasingly alienated by what they rightly recognized as more than just run-of-the mill media bias but outright violence-inducing rhetoric and hostility, rallied around him with even greater fervor. The nonstop, and often unhinged, attacks on Trump by the media made no difference. If anything, they helped average Americans realize that what we call the “media” in America has devolved into nothing more than a state-controlled propaganda outlet for the left’s radical agenda.

By the time the moment of truth arrived on November 5, the election was no longer merely a political contest — it was now a moral and spiritual battle for the soul of our country. It became a fight for the future of America as we know it.

Trump’s journey from a controversial figure to a president once again speaks volumes about the American spirit and its relentless pursuit of hope over despair. His victory wasn’t just about policy or politics; it was about proving that in America, the spirit of redemption and second chances is alive and well. His campaign was a crusade for those who felt overlooked or betrayed by the political elite.

This comeback is not just about Trump. In Trump, and his success, we see a foreshadowing of what America might become once again. It’s about a nation that has died and been reborn many times before, and about people who believe in the impossible, even in the face of fierce opposition and overwhelming odds.

After all, that’s exactly what we did in 1776 when we declared our independence from the world’s greatest empire at the time and then went on to win that independence on the battlefield.

In this latest win, the spirit of our American founding lives on.

Trump’s victory is a clear display of what can happen when faith, resilience, and the will of the American people converge at the ballot box. In this victory, we see not just the resurgence of a politician but a renewal of hope in the principles that define the United States.

The greatest political comeback in American history? Hands down. But, more importantly, it might just be one of the greatest lessons on perseverance we’ve ever witnessed.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.