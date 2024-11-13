Home News Teacher verbally attacks student for MAGA hat, calls Trump supporters 'fake Christians' School board president says 'we need to pray' for teachers unions

School officials in Southern California are investigating an incident involving a high school teacher who lashed out at a student for wearing a MAGA hat and referred to Christians as a "bunch of losers" in a video that emerged in the days after former President Donald Trump was elected to a second term.

Video of the rant initially went viral Sunday. A male teacher, later identified as Chino Valley High School English teacher and girls' golf coach Clyde Colinco, is heard harassing a student for wearing a Trump hat before demanding he leave the classroom.

The teacher is heard saying, "A child molester, huh? Vote for that freaking rapist. I have a daughter, three nieces, and he'd rape them, and people are voting for him. Christians are voting for him, bunch of losers. Fake Christians."

He then becomes increasingly agitated and calls Trump a "freaking rapist."

"Just do the warm-up, I'm pissed. People voting for a freaking rapist, and I'm pissed off," he says. "I don't care, fire the Hell out of me. I'm fighting for my daughter, my nieces, their rights."

After yelling at the student to go back to his seat, he calls for security: "Can you send security up? I have a boy who has a Trump hat on, and I'm not going to tolerate it today. ... Tell [Principal John] Miller, 'I should have the right to vote for a rapist and a child molester,' go for it. I don't give a F!"

Finally, the teacher orders the student to leave the classroom for wearing a "freaking rapist hat."

"Tell [Principal] Miller that you're allowed to wear a freaking rapist hat. Go for it! Tell your mom. Get out of my class. You can't take a teacher that stands up for girls' rights."

When someone asks what's wrong with him, the teacher replies, "Excuse me! What's wrong with me?? Trump. The rapist. They just vote for him to get rid of the 20 million immigrants. You know who should get out? You know who owns this land? Native Americans. He should leave."

In response to the incident, Chino Valley School Board President Sonja Shaw, a member of Pastor Jack Hibbs' Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, told The Christian Post that the incident is being "properly investigated."

While Shaw declined to discuss details pending an active investigation, she added, "I want to assure you that this matter is being taken very seriously."

"Behavior like this, exhibited by an educator, detracts from a positive learning environment for students and sadly gives the teaching profession a black eye," she said.

Shaw said she shares the community's concerns over Colinco's disparagement of Christians.

"As a strong woman of faith, I understand the concerns this situation has raised within our community, and I share in the deep frustration and sadness over the recent attacks on people who believe in Jesus," she said. "It is absolutely disheartening, but I believe this is a time for us to stand up for truth and protect our children.

Shaw assured Chino Valley families of faith she would continue to fight for them and suggested praying for teachers' unions after Colinco's rant.

"To our Christian families, please know that I am here to defend and uphold your rights, as many are trying to strip those away," said Shaw. "I also recognize that the unions have lost their way, and I believe we need to pray for them to find a path back to supporting the true needs of our students and families."

On Monday, students launched a campaign to "encourage" a fair investigation into Colinco's conduct, claiming Colinco was "provoked by the student, who repeatedly refused his request to remove the hat."

"Mr. Colinco certainly could have approached the situation better, but a sudden suspension isn't much of a solution," the petition states.

Posts circulated on social media in July suggesting that the Associated Press reported prosecutors were "reconsidering" child rape and molestation charges against Trump, the then-Republican nominee for president. Although Trump is facing several legal cases related to other charges, Reuters rated the child molestation claims as "false." An AP spokesperson told the outlet that the news agency did not report such a claim.

Last year, Chino Valley Unified became the first school district in California to adopt a policy requiring schools to inform parents if their child is trans identifying as the opposite sex at school, an effort that has faced numerous legal challenges.

The move sparked a backlash that led the California Senate in June to approve a bill that would prohibit school districts from requiring school officials to share information about a student's sexual orientation and gender identity with the child's parent, drawing concerns from Christian and parental rights groups.