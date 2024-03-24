Home Opinion The vice president visits an abortion clinic — and the people yawn?

For more than 50 years, the left has promoted abortion in America. But last week we saw something new in this battle. For the first time ever, a vice president actually visited a facility where unborn babies are systematically killed when Kamala Harris toured a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in St. Paul, Minnesota.

She called laws restricting abortion in other states “immoral.” She also said that abortion and religious commitment were compatible, not incompatible: “One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling women what to do with their body.”

The left, including Harris, calls abortion “healthcare for women.” Healthcare? Healthcare is about healing, not taking life. These are not blobs of tissue. These are preborn babies.

A number of pro-life leaders spoke out following Harris’s visit to Planned Parenthood:

Gary Bauer, founding president of Our American Values, had a headline on this story in his “End of Day Report”: “Hide Your Babies — the Vice President Is In Town.” Bauer wrote: “Politicians of both parties have long tried to show how loving they are by kissing the babies handed to them by proud parents on the campaign trail. Biden and Harris prefer going to places where babies go to die.”

Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said: “Kamala Harris has spent her whole career in the pocket of Big Abortion. When brave citizen journalists exposed Planned Parenthood’s selling of baby body parts, then-Attorney General Harris prosecuted the whistleblowers. The corruption continues as the Biden-Harris DOJ throws nonviolent pro-life activists in prison.” And Dannenfelser added, “Nearly 70% of women who’ve had an abortion say it was unwanted, coerced or inconsistent with their own values and preferences.”

Eric Scheidler, the executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, told me: “Sadly, I can’t think of a more appropriate place for Kamala Harris to appear than an abortion facility. The Biden-Harris administration is devoted to aborting every unborn child they can — especially the children of the poor. Harris seems to take offense at the idea that a poor woman might embrace her right to motherhood. She couldn’t care less that most of those mothers turn to abortion only in desperation, not as a free ‘choice.’ That’s why faithful Christians need to show up at abortion centers themselves, to offer compassionate help to the mothers Harris won’t listen to and to mourn for the precious children Harris has turned her back on.”

Father Frank Pavone, the founding president of Priests for Life, sent me this response to VP Harris’ visit: “First of all, the pro-life side is doing better at showing solidarity with their base. Years ago, under the Trump Administration, the VP [Mike Pence] visited a pregnancy center. Secondly, VP Harris didn’t get the full experience at Planned Parenthood. Did they show her the forceps that rip the baby’s arms and legs off? Better yet, did they show her the arms and legs that have to be reassembled in the tray? Did they even describe the abortion procedure to her? The Democrats are pretending. If they want to bring abortion forward as an election issue, then talk about abortion and show voters what it is. It’s actually the last thing they want to do.”

Jim Harden, the CEO of a Buffalo-area crisis pregnancy center that was firebombed in 2022, emailed me this response: “Receiving $1.8 Billion in federal funding over the last three years demonstrates Planned Parenthood is a de facto government agency. And given the Biden/Harris campaign plans to get re-elected on abortion it only makes sense she would visit the largest abortion business on the planet, perpetrating over 40% of all abortions in the U.S.”

I believe that anyone who supports abortion rights should at least be knowledgeable about how abortions are actually performed, including in the first trimester. It’s a bloody mess.

As to later abortions, actor Kevin Sorbo (“God’s Not Dead”) has voiced a 5-minute video explaining what actually happens in those type of procedures. The video is called, “The Procedure.” It’s unconscionable that people celebrate these things. The video is only graphic in its descriptions, not images. Yet it is hard to realize this is what people on the left not only push but celebrate.

Life is a gift. When the founders wrote our nation’s birth certificate, the Declaration of Independence, they said the Creator has endowed us with certain inalienable rights, and among these is the right to life. For more than half a century, abortion has been at war with the right to life in America.

The presidency and vice presidency are bully pulpits. Too bad they use their powerful influence to promote death, not life.