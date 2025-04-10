Home Opinion To President Trump: Please help our 300 Chinese orphans come to US

Recently, I watched with a full heart as astronauts, stranded in space for nine long months, were finally rescued and reunited with their families. Their story speaks volumes about the power of collaboration and a commitment to innovation that makes improbable things a reality.

As I envisioned their homecoming, I couldn’t help but reflect on a similar, though perhaps less visible, need for a larger-scale reunion: the nearly 300 children in Chinese orphanages still waiting to be welcomed home by their adoptive families.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, China paused its international adoption programs. Families who were already matched with children, many who had even hosted them in their homes, were told to wait indefinitely. These children have been waiting for years to find the love, stability, and support that only a permanent family can offer.

Then, instead of reopening, China abruptly closed its adoption program in 2024 leaving around 300 children to grow up in orphanages instead of with the families who have been preparing for their arrival.

In March, 105 bipartisan lawmakers from 38 states sent President Trump a letter about this crisis.

The heartfelt letter reads, in part, “Many of these children have special health care needs, and some will soon age out of care systems without the support of a permanent family … We urge you to elevate this engagement and press the Chinese government to finalize pending adoption cases so these children may finally be united with their adoptive families in the United States.”

I am deeply moved by the dedication of the politicians spearheading this cause. Members of Congress Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Danny Davis (D-IL), and 100 more are making the well-being of vulnerable children a top priority. Your compassion, devotion, and fortitude are inspirational to those of us in this fight.

Lifeline Children’s Services represents 48 families who were already deep in the adoption process before China’s policy change. It is for families like these, and for the children they love, that I humbly urge President Trump to request intervention from President Xi Jinping during their next interaction.

These children who have been waiting for five years to be united with families deserve to see their adoptions completed.

One waiting mom, Corrie, recently shared something with me that deserves to be quoted in full:

“If I could talk with President Trump about this letter, I would share with him the memories of having our daughter, Whitney*, in our home. For two weeks we were able to love on her, hold her, dance and laugh with her, hear her begin to learn English words, read to her, and watch her begin to come out of her shell. She was able to experience, even briefly, having a family that loved and wanted her. When she returned to China, we thought it would only be nine months before she would be home with us forever. It has now been almost six years since we hugged her goodbye. Six years since our family has been together. If there was ever a president of the United States who could get our daughter and the other waiting children home to the families who love them, it is you.”

The families who are desperate to bring these children home have never given up hope, but their patience has been stretched. I believe solutions are within our reach through innovative thinking, collaboration, and a shared sense of responsibility.

During recent meetings in Washington, I was encouraged by the passion and determination of lawmakers and White House staff working tirelessly toward a resolution. I pray that President Trump will see this as an opportunity to prioritize the needs of these vulnerable children and that he will apply to this cause the same ingenuity and spirit of collaboration used to bring the astronauts home.

Just as we celebrated the safe homecoming of our astronauts, I hope we can soon rejoice in the unification of families who have waited far too long. Imagine, after five long years, the joy of these long-overdue homecomings.