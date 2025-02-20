Home Opinion Trump's executive orders are not enough to restrain evil

President Donald Trump began his second term at breakneck speed, taking over 200 executive actions on day one, even signing some in front of an exuberant crowd in Capital One Arena after the inauguration. With the stroke of a pen, President Trump began to right the many wrongs of the last four years.

These presidential actions on Day One resulted in monumental policy shifts that are already changing our nation for the better, including withdrawing from the globalist World Health Organization, establishing “male” and “female” as the only two genders in federal law, securing the border, unleashing American energy, temporarily halting all foreign aid, ending the political weaponization of the federal government, and reversing many executive actions made by the Biden administration.

And while these presidential actions were much needed and long overdue, none of them are permanent and can be reversed as quickly as they were implemented at the start of any future Democrat presidency.

Political whiplash

Modern politics is marked by polarization. Presidents typically make a flurry of executive actions on the first day of their term, canceling the executive actions of their predecessors.

Unlike legislation that is passed through Congress and signed into law by the president, an executive order is unilaterally enacted by the president and, in turn, can easily be revoked by a president.

When Joe Biden took office in 2021, he similarly took sweeping executive action, reversing many of the executive actions made in Trump’s first term. And when another Democrat returns to the White House, he will likely slash Trump’s current executive orders unless they are codified into law.

During the first two years of Trump’s first term, Republicans held the House and Senate. Many would argue that time was squandered with infighting and disunity among conservatives. Now in Trump’s second nonconsecutive term and for the first time in modern history, Republicans not only hold the White House and both chambers of Congress but also a conservative super-majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now is not the time for conservatives in Congress to sit on their hands with a complacent, “Trump will do it” attitude. The political pendulum will likely swing back to the left, and the conservative makeup of Congress could change by the mid-term election in 2026.

This Republican Congress must swiftly act to ensure the legacy of freedom and good policy coming from the White House are preserved beyond the Trump presidency.

Codifying common sense

Two weeks ago, President Trump signed an executive order to prohibit men from infiltrating women’s sports and private spaces. This is a monumental act that deserves celebration, but the fight is certainly not over. If you think Democrats will chalk this up as a conservative victory and throw up their hands in defeat, think again.

This executive order will protect women and girls in sports for now, but passing this legislation through Congress, and into law, is a better guarantee.

The House passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, but it stalled in the Senate. The Senate should work to send this bill to the president’s desk to be codified into law and ensure men are banned from female sports, permanently.

The Laken Riley Act, on the other hand, passed the House and Senate and is now signed into federal law by President Trump. Because of this, it is codified into law that illegal aliens arrested for committing a crime must be detained.

Legislation in Congress like the WHO Withdrawal Act, for instance, would codify this Day One executive actionfor good and prevent a Democrat White House from unilaterally striking it.

President Trump’s barrage of executive orders should serve as a roadmap for the Republican majority, and Congress should make every effort to solidify Trump’s policy wins to ensure future generations of Americans can live in a country where common sense is codified. Concerned Americans should hold Congress’ feet to the fire to press their senators and representatives to codify corresponding legislation.

‘Morally irrefutable’ and ‘legislatively unassailable’

Executive orders should be seen as a launching pad for legislation that Congress needs to set in stone. The federal government was given a clear mandate from the American people in 2024 — Congress must ensure this mandate is not one presidential action away from erasure.

Now is the time to pass and promote laws that restrain evil and reward good as we work to restore American morality and greatness. As conservatives, we must educate and work to change hearts and minds on the issues that matter, convincing the American people of policy solutions that are morally irrefutable. Similarly, we need to codify good policy into law, not stopping with executive actions, so even under a different administration in the future, these actions are legislatively unassailable.

To see that America enters its “Golden Age,” we must hit the ground running, creating long-term solutions to the problems plaguing our nation and codifying common sense into law — securing a legacy of freedom.